FUFA sack Uganda Cranes coach Micho

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has terminated the services of Uganda Cranes Coach Milutin Sredojevic, aka Micho, FUFA President Moses Magogo standing a statement.

Micho’s sacking comes in the wake of his failure to guide the national side The Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations or AFCON.

Cranes finished 3rd behind Algeria and Tanzania who will go to Ivory Coast in January 2024.

Micho was hired in August 2021. This isn’t the first time Micho is parting company with FUFA. The last time he left was in 2017 when he quit over FUFAs failure to pay his salaries.

In a statement posted by Magogo on Thursday, the FUFA president said: “Today, Thursday 14th September 2023, FUFA and Mr. Milutin Sredojevic agreed to mutually end the existing employment contract between the two parties.”

It added: “FUFA appreciates all efforts and commitment by Mr. Milutin during his period as Head coach of Uganda Cranes.”

Critical have however pointed out that rather than blame Micho for Uganda’s failure, FUFA should blame the government for failing to provide a conducive environment in the form of a national stadium for the Cranes.

The just ended Cranes effort for AFCON finished with the National side playing its home games in Egypt because the country has no stadium that is fit to host AFCON qualifiers.

