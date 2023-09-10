American teenager Gauff wins US Open

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff on Saturday won the US Open tennis tournament after beating Belarusian competitor Aryna Sabalenka in a three set thriller.

The American, who shot to global stardom in 2019 when she beat legend Venus Williams at Wimbledon at the age of 15, has fulfilled her potential by clinching a grand slam while still a teenager.

Gauff, 19, overcame a 2-6 first set loss by Sabalenka to stage a momentous comeback to win 6-3, 6-2 victory.

She has joined compatriot Serena Williams as the second American teenager to ever win the prestigious trophy and last grand slam of the calendar year. Serena won the coveted trophy at the young age of 17. 8 other non Americans have won it as teenagers.

Comments

comments