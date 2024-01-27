Heartbreak for Liverpool fans as Klopp announces departure

The shock announcement by Jurgen Klopp, the manager of English side Liverpool FC continues to reverberate across the footballing world.

Many soccer fans, especially Liverpool supporters have expressed sadness and dismay that their best manager in a generation is to leave at a time the club is topping the Premier league table.

The English Media spectrum has been filled with seemingly endless commentary about the German’s imminent departure, his legacy and what it means for the club as well as English football.

Reporting from Liverpool, the BBC displayed murals of the German painted on the walls of houses and pubs in the city, reflecting the fact that Klopp had printed his legacy in the memory and hearts of Liverpool supporters.

The BBC also noted views from fans in the city who expressed shock and sadness their best manager was leaving.

Answering questions from journalists on Friday on what he plans to do after Liverpool, Klopp didn’t hesitate to state that has not had time to think about it, but that he does not have plans to manage another club or country at least for a year, and that he doesn’t wish to manage another English side ever again.

These views point to the fact that he is suffering from burnt-out even though he may be at the top of the league.

Reflecting on the impact of Klopp on Liverpool, media outlets have lined up club leaders, fans and other football managers who have all but praised the German as the best manager of the club in 30 years.

Stats

Klopp will go down as one of the best managers in Liverpool’s history.

Since joining them in 2015, he has won seven trophies including their first-ever Premier League title in 30 years in the 2019/20 campaign.

The German had also guided them to Champions League glory in the previous season and has also picked up the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool won a domestic cup double in the 2021-22 season, and narrowly missed out on a quadruple as they were pipped by Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said: “It’s hard to put into words how significant it is. When he joined us he talked about leaving the club in a better place than where he found it. And if you look at that then there’s no doubt he’s done that.”

Comments

comments