Pilsner King Unveils UGX285 Million Sponsorship for 2025 Masaza Cup, Promising a Bigger, Bolder Season

In a resounding show of support for grassroots football and cultural heritage, Pilsner King has committed over UGX285 million to the 2025 edition of the Masaza Football Tournament, reaffirming its partnership with the Buganda Kingdom for the second consecutive year.

The announcement was made at a vibrant media launch held at Bulange Mengo, graced by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, who praised the Masaza Cup for its dual role in cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

“Sports are not simply for enjoyment on the pitch,” Mayiga noted. “They provide employment, develop both body and spirit, and foster unity, while also raising critical revenue for individuals and government alike. The Masaza Cup delivers all these benefits.”

The Masaza Cup, now in its 21st edition, remains a cultural and sporting juggernaut, drawing thousands of fans each year across the 18 counties of Buganda. Last year alone, over 380,000 fans attended matches in person, while the tournament reached more than 9 million viewers nationwide.

This year’s tournament will feature 104 matches across 16 match days, with 9 games scheduled each day during the group stages. Each of the Kingdom’s 18 counties will field a team in what is expected to be a season packed with thrilling football and rich cultural celebration.

Suleiman Ssejjengo, Chairperson of the Masaza Cup organising committee, emphasised its importance as a “unifying platform” and a “launchpad for young talent.” He encouraged the youth to seize the opportunity to shine and grow into the next generation of Ugandan football stars.

Representing Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), Brand Manager Lillian Kansiime said the sponsorship reflects the shared values between Pilsner King and the Buganda Kingdom.

“Our continuous support towards the Masaza Cup resonates with our mission to give back to the communities where we operate,” she said. “Pilsner King believes in bold moves, and this tournament fuels community connection and national pride.”

The partnership extends a long-standing relationship between UBL and Buganda, reaffirming Pilsner King’s position not just as a beverage brand, but as a community enabler through sports and culture.

As the tournament gears up for kickoff, excitement is already building in local communities and among football enthusiasts nationwide.

Comments

comments