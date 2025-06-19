Will Crested Cranes Bounce Back Against Tanzania? A Test of Nerves and Growth

The Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team, the Crested Cranes, are set to wrap up their CECAFA Women’s Championship campaign with a high-stakes clash against group leaders and hosts, Tanzania. With two losses in three outings, Uganda enters the fixture under pressure but buoyed by a determination to finish strong.

Despite the rocky start, head coach Sheryl Botes remains optimistic. “We have to deal with the pressure because Tanzania has the advantage,” she admitted, citing their cohesion, home advantage, and lethal form. But she added, “We have to take our chances and not be scared to play.”

This isn’t just another match, it’s a test of character, tactical resilience, and the Cranes’ ability to adapt against East Africa’s most in-form side. Tanzania has steamrolled their first two games, racking up six points and a remarkable 10 goals without conceding. With an enviable goal difference and dominance in head-to-head history, three wins in their last four meetings with Uganda, Tanzania are clear favourites on paper.

But the Cranes have shown flashes of brilliance this tournament, especially in their narrow loss to Burundi, where midfielder Shamirah Nalugya and goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro stood out. The challenge for Uganda will be translating those moments into consistent performance over 90 minutes.

This final fixture is also symbolic. For a team undergoing tactical transition under Botes’ guidance, a strong showing against Tanzania, even a point or a close loss, could signal the beginning of a more cohesive, competitive era.

Tactical Keys to the Game:

Midfield control: Uganda must neutralise Tanzania’s build-up play and deny them space in the middle third.

Clinical finishing: Missed chances have haunted the Cranes this tournament. Ruth Aturo and Fauzia Najjemba must convert early opportunities.

Mental resilience: Uganda must keep its composure, especially if Tanzania scores first. Previous games have shown lapses in concentration after conceding.

While Uganda may not be in contention for the title, the CECAFA Championship has offered valuable exposure and lessons for this transitioning team. A respectable performance against the region’s best will not only restore morale but also give fans and stakeholders renewed belief in the potential of women’s football in Uganda.

As Botes rightly pointed out, “We must finish on a high.” Against a relentless Tanzanian side, that high may not mean a trophy, but it could be the spirit and fight shown on the pitch.

Kick-off: 19/06/2025 at 7 pm

Venue: Tanzania

