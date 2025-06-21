Politics
Bukedea Woman MP Seat: Challengers Declare Open Contest Against Speaker Among
The political landscape in Bukedea District is heating up as two prominent figures, Norma Susan Otai of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Hellen Odeke Akol of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), have emphatically declared the Woman Member of Parliament seat wide open for competition. Both aspirants are challenging the notion that the position is reserved for the incumbent Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among.
Their assertions set the stage for a potentially vibrant and contested electoral race in the 2026 general elections, pushing back against what they describe as efforts to stifle democratic choice.
Norma Susan Otai, an FDC aspirant, is spearheading her campaign on a platform of transparency, grassroots development, and democratic accountability. She has launched a direct critique of Speaker Among, accusing her of prioritizing personal business interests over the developmental needs of Bukedea.
“The people of Bukedea have been misled to believe in non-existent progress,” Otai stated, questioning the actual impact of the recently opened Bukedea Teaching Hospital. She alleges the facility remains inaccessible to the average resident due to high costs, contrasting it with Bukedea Health Center IV, which she believes could offer essential, free services if adequately funded by the government.
Otai further alleged that the Speaker’s private enterprises have overshadowed public facilities meant for the benefit of citizens. “We now need change, not lies,” she declared, emphasizing the critical need for electoral competition. She pointed to a litany of unaddressed issues in Bukedea, including a lack of tarmacked roads, inadequate clean piped water, and struggling health services. The education sector also drew her concern, highlighting students at Kachonga Primary School studying in poor conditions while a private school run by the Speaker remains unaffordable for many local families.
Otai strongly condemned any claims of a candidate running unopposed, asserting that “democracy is about choice.” She also raised concerns about alleged intimidation tactics by Speaker Among’s team, claiming she has been branded a “thug” for daring to contest. Addressing challenges to her eligibility, Otai affirmed her residency in Kamutur Sub-county, Agoloto village, and Kolir Sub-county, asserting her right as a Ugandan citizen to seek political office.
Recalling the 2021 elections, Otai recounted how the Electoral Commission disqualified three other aspirants over documentation discrepancies, leading to Among being declared unopposed. She cautioned against a repeat of this precedent, citing her legitimate FDC nomination for the 2026 elections as a sign of her serious challenge. “No position is reserved for anyone,” Otai declared unequivocally.
Echoing Otai’s concerns, Hellen Odeke Akol, an NRM member, emphasized that the issues plaguing Bukedea demand national attention. Akol revealed her own history of legal challenges during nomination processes for the Woman MP position since 2021. Despite winning a court battle concerning the use of her husband’s surname, she now faces new scrutiny over her residency in Kokonyele Village, Malera Sub-county, where her husband purchased land.
Following the reinstatement of her name in the NRM party register, Akol has picked up nomination forms and is currently awaiting further guidance from President Museveni regarding her nomination. She too criticized the 2021 elections, where her candidacy, along with those of Merab Amongin and Christine Akello, was nullified by the Electoral Commission due to alleged documentation inconsistencies, paving the way for Speaker Among to run unopposed.
Both Norma Susan Otai and Hellen Odeke Akol stand firm in their belief that the 2026 general elections in Bukedea must be competitive, inclusive, and truly democratic. They are united in their assertion that the seat of the Woman Member of Parliament is not the preserve of any single individual, regardless of their powerful stature. The coming months are expected to reveal the intensity of this political contest as Bukedea prepares for what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle.