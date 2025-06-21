Politics
Mpuuga Slams Ugandans for Complacency, Calls for “New Consensus” on Governance
Mathias Mpuuga, the National Coordinator of the Democratic Front (DF), has issued a scathing critique of Ugandan citizens, accusing them of a collective failure to demand meaningful change despite widespread national mismanagement. Mpuuga’s remarks came during the inauguration of the DF’s new regional office for Teso in Soroti, where he addressed party delegates.
The former Leader of Opposition emphasized that Uganda’s abundant natural and human resources stand in stark contrast to the persistent issues of mismanagement plaguing the nation, underscoring the urgent need for reforms.
“As we approach 63 years of independence, we reflect on how our forebearers envisioned a united nation that cares for all its citizens, free from discrimination,” Mpuuga stated, reflecting on Uganda’s post-independence journey. “Yet, we find ourselves in a situation where some believe Uganda belongs to them, while others are relegated to servitude.”
Mpuuga asserted that it is not too late to reorient the national agenda and cultivate a “new consensus” built on principles of transparency and equitable leadership. He passionately declared, “Uganda is not poor; it is mismanaged. There is enough wealth for everyone, but we need to engage in a fresh dialogue.”
He also pointed to President Museveni’s protracted rule as a dangerous precedent, stating, “Such a lengthy rule is frightening and detrimental. Those who have been governed for so long must have a problem.”
Mpuuga called upon the nation’s youth to proactively envision and shape a new Uganda, assuring them of the Democratic Front’s commitment to collaborate with all Ugandans to achieve a more inclusive political landscape. He extended an olive branch to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), saying, “We need a political landscape where we can converse with our NRM brothers. When we assume power, we shall protect you, the NRM, we shall not harbour you, but we shall be better than you.”
Pascal Amuriat, the DF’s Regional Coordinator for Teso, reiterated the party’s core focus on the equitable distribution of national resources and inclusive governance. “This party is focused on democratic change for the betterment of our people. We invite various political actors to join us in shaping Uganda’s democracy,” Amuriat urged.
Amuriat further highlighted pressing challenges facing the Teso region, including pervasive youth unemployment, setbacks in the education sector, insecurity, and unresolved claims for cattle compensation.
Looking ahead, Mpuuga announced that the Democratic Front will soon conduct elections for local leadership positions nationwide, aiming to mobilise individuals who are “ready for change and committed to rebuilding Uganda.”