NRM Primaries: High-Stakes Signal Intense 2026 General Elections Race

The political landscape in Uganda is heating up as the National Resistance Movement (NRM), officially commenced its primary elections, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 2026 General Elections.

The initial phase of nominations, which began on June 17, will run through June 30. It has seen a significant influx of aspirants, including prominent party figures, vying for Parliamentary and Local Government Council positions.

The NRM Electoral Commission’s headquarters on Kyadondo Road in Kampala is a hive of activity, with hundreds of NRM members aspiring to be nominated for MP, District Chairperson, and Mayoral tickets, flocking ahead of the July internal elections.

This robust turnout of aspirants and their supporters, despite stringent security measures that restricted access and cordoned off roads, has been touted by the NRM leadership as a clear testament to the party’s deep and “uncontested support at the grassroots.” According to the NRM Secretary General, Mr.Richard Todwong, the sheer volume of participation underscores “the party’s enduring popularity and organisational strength”.

Among the high-profile figures officially cleared today were the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. Tayebwa has been nominated as the NRM aspirant for Ruhinda North Constituency in Mitooma District. He expressed confidence in a peaceful campaign process and fair outcomes across the country. He issued a strong call to all nominated candidates, urging them to prioritise issue-based campaigns, “shun abusive language and crucially commit to unity and reconciliation after the primaries. “

His emphasis on cohesion was underscored by his nomination by area leaders, including Mitooma District Woman MP Juliet Bashiisha and the District Deputy Speaker, signalling a desire for collective leadership. Tayebwa pledged to collaborate with Cabinet Minister Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, Bashiisha, and the District Chairperson to tackle shared challenges and enhance service delivery, a narrative often championed by NRM leaders to demonstrate a united front for development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was also nominated to contest for the Woman Member of Parliament seat in Kakumiro District under the NRM flag. Nabbanja, a seasoned political figure, expressed the Government’s full preparedness to ensure peace throughout the upcoming 2026 election period. Her path to retention, however, appears to involve an early test from within the broader NRM eco-system.

She is set to face Harriet Tibulihwa Ssali Abwooli, a mobilizer under the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group led by Army Commander, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. PLU is increasingly asserting its influence in Uganda’s political space. While Tibulihwa picked nomination forms last week, her formal return of documents is still pending, setting up an intriguing dynamic within the Kakumiro race.

Nabbanja also used the platform to highlight the Government’s achievements, citing improved access to clean water, upgraded health facilities, new school construction and reduced school dropout rates as key indicators of continued development and commitment to Ugandan welfare.

The nomination process itself, overseen by the NRM Legal Department led by Lawyer Enoch Barata and supported by experts like Mr. Anthony Bazira, involved rigorous verification and scrutiny of documents by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi. This “meticulous process”, conducted amidst the buzzing atmosphere of eager aspirants and their disciplined supporters, “reflects the NRM’s efforts to ensure a credible internal electoral exercise,” according to Odoi.

Other notable candidates nominated today include Muhammad Muyanja Ssentayi for Bukoto Midwest in Lwengo District; former presidential candidate, retired Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde for Rukungiri Municipality; and State Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Ms. Diana Mutasingwa, who seeks to reclaim the Buikwe District Woman MP seat.

Ms. Olivia Kobusingye was also nominated for the National Female Youth MP seat, and she anticipates facing Ms. Diana Ampaire Kampe and Ms. Fiona Nakku, who have also expressed interest but have yet to formalise their candidacies.

The two-week nomination exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, June 17th, will culminate in the NRM primaries scheduled for July 16, 2025. These internal elections will utilise the “lining-up” method, a contentious but familiar voting approach within the NRM, where voters physically line up behind their preferred candidates.

As the NRM navigates these crucial internal contests, the outcomes will not only shape the party’s representation in the 12th Parliament and Local Councils but also offer significant insights into the evolving power dynamics within Uganda’s dominant political force, leading up to the highly anticipated 2026 General Elections.

The sheer volume of aspirants signals intense competition and a robust internal democratic process, even as it highlights the continued allure of the NRM ticket.

Comments

comments