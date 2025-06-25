EC Sets Tough Restrictions on MPs, Presidential Candidates

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued tough regulations and guidelines to all those who want to stand for political positions of President, Member of Parliament (MP) and District Chairpersons.

Any person who wants to stand for the top office of President must send his or her expression of interest documents by 1st August, 2025, and all academic credentials fully certified by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) on 1st July, 2025. And for the MP aspirants, documents must be submitted by 16th July, 2025.

Those candidates who want to stand for District Chairperson are obliged to do the same by 3rd July, 2025. The EC Chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama, emphasised that no one will be allowed to submit legal documents in the form of affidavits as legally binding to support their educational background. All those who have been in different political offices and have certificates from the CHE must submit fresh, certified documents to the EC.

Byabakama reminded all Civil Servants who wish to stand for the position of President to resign office before nomination day, and those who want to stand for the position of Member of Parliament to tender their resignation letters at least 90 days before the nomination day. He stressed that no single candidate will be nominated at any EC centre without clearance issued by it.

Asked on the status of EC’s autonomy to execute its constitutional obligations without interference by the Uganda People Defence Forces ( UPDF), as has been the case, where armed forces were seen battling with civilians in all previous general elections, Byabakama sounded in disbelief.

He is currently on a countrywide tour to Police barracks to educate the security operatives on their tasks in the voting process. The EC is to enlighten them on what to do in the political campaigns.

