Politics
Political Manoeuvring: Shartis Kutesa Withdraws from Mawogola North Race, Citing Respect for Museveni and Past Agreements
Shartis Musherure Kutesa, daughter of former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, has announced her withdrawal from the parliamentary contest for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag in Mawogola North Constituency for the 2026-2031 term. Her decision, outlined in a Sunday statement, comes despite her recent nomination to vie for the ruling party’s endorsement.
In her statement, Shartis Kutesa cited “respect for President [Yoweri] Museveni, my elder and leader, and my high regard for his guidance” as a primary reason for stepping aside. She further emphasised a desire “not to subject our supporters to the threats, brutality and insecurity that they endured in the previous Sembabule NRM primary elections; to safeguard the unity of our people; and to maintain the unity of the NRM party.” The Sembabule NRM primaries in 2021 were notoriously contentious and reportedly involved bloodshed.
This withdrawal is widely seen as a reciprocation of a favour extended to her in 2021 by Godfrey Aine Kaguta, popularly known as “Sodo,” a younger brother to President Museveni. During the highly contested 2021 NRM flag primaries in Mawogola North, Sodo was reportedly persuaded by President Museveni to withdraw from the race in favour of Shartis Kutesa. It was understood then that Shartis would, in turn, step down for Sodo in the 2026 electoral cycle.
Speaking after his nomination earlier this month at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala, Sodo had hinted at this 2021 agreement. “I remember that time when I was stepping down, he told me to allow Hon. Shartis to go through, but next time, I could come. Now I am back and ready,” he stated, expressing disappointment that Kutesa had initially insisted on standing despite the alleged truce. “We agreed, and everyone who was in the meeting knows. I am disappointed, but I have no problem because even last time in primaries I won.”
Shartis Kutesa acknowledged the difficulty of her decision in her Sunday statement. “I have taken this decision with a heavy heart, knowing fully well how much disappointment you will all endure,” she wrote, but expressed comfort in the belief that it is in the ashes of such setbacks that the seeds of future success germinate.” She concluded by thanking her supporters for their “love, sacrifice and dedication.”
This development underscores the intricate political dynamics within the ruling NRM party, particularly in constituencies with strong ties to the first family and prominent political figures. The emphasis on party unity and adherence to presidential guidance highlights the central role of President Museveni in mediating internal party contests.