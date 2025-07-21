NRM CEC Nullifies Kapchorwa Primaries, Orders Fresh Elections Over Irregularities

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has nullified the recently held parliamentary primary elections in Kapchorwa District, citing widespread irregularities that compromised the integrity of the process.

The decision follows a crisis meeting held at the NRM Secretariat headquarters in Kampala with parliamentary aspirants from the district. The primaries, conducted on Thursday, July 17, were reportedly marred by procedural flaws, prompting calls for urgent intervention from both candidates and their supporters.

In a resolution issued after the meeting, the CEC ordered fresh elections, with the new polling date expected to be announced no later than August 10, 2025. As part of the corrective measures, the committee also dismissed the district registrar, Akram Kamonges, over alleged mismanagement of the electoral process.

Kamonges will be replaced by Isaac Chepkurui, who has been appointed as Acting Registrar. He is expected to oversee the rerun in collaboration with officials from the party’s national secretariat to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

The move was welcomed by several parliamentary aspirants, who had earlier voiced frustration over the conduct of the previous exercise.

Susan Chemutai, a Woman MP aspirant, hailed the CEC’s intervention as timely and just. “It’s a commendable move by the NRM leadership to ensure justice is served. This decision restores trust among the electorate,” she said.

Juliet Baula Cheboyin, another aspirant who had earlier threatened to leave the party in protest, expressed renewed confidence in the NRM’s internal systems. “We had considered defecting due to what happened, but now that a rerun has been declared, we are encouraged to stay and contest fairly,” she noted.

Supporters of various candidates also welcomed the decision, pledging to maintain peace and unity during the upcoming polls.

In a statement, the NRM Electoral Commission reaffirmed its commitment to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in Kapchorwa, stressing that lessons from the recent failures will guide improvements in the rerun.

The Kapchorwa rerun is expected to serve as a test case for the party’s capacity to self-correct and uphold democratic principles ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Comments

comments