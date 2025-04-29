President Museveni Welcomes Elon Musk’s Starlink In Uganda

In a landmark announcement today, President Yoweri Museveni officially confirmed the imminent launch of Starlink, the satellite internet service pioneered by Elon Musk, in Uganda. The President’s declaration follows a productive meeting held in Nakasero with representatives from the groundbreaking internet provider.

President Museveni conveyed his strong approval of Starlink’s commitment to delivering affordable internet connectivity, especially to the often-neglected remote communities across Uganda. “I appreciate their commitment to providing low-cost internet in hard-to-reach areas and establishing a presence in Uganda. They are welcome,” the President affirmed, signalling a significant leap forward in the nation’s digital infrastructure.

This confirmation underscores the steady progress of Starlink’s entry into the Ugandan market, a move that began with the company’s application for an operational license. Starlink’s ambitious goal is to blanket the entire nation with high-speed, low-latency internet coverage. This innovative technology presents a powerful solution to bypass the constraints of traditional internet infrastructure, which frequently struggles to extend its reach to Uganda’s more geographically challenging regions.

Starlink’s coverage maps indicate comprehensive plans to serve a wide array of Ugandan districts, encompassing both major urban centers and their more distant counterparts. This expansive coverage holds the potential to fundamentally reshape how Ugandans access information and essential online services.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed and operated by SpaceX. It aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet to underserved and remote locations across the globe. Here are some key facts about the technology:

Why Starlink could be a game changer in Uganda

Starlink utilises a vast network of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometres (around 340 miles). This lower orbit significantly reduces latency compared to traditional geostationary satellites that orbit much farther away (about 35,786 km). As of late April 2025, there are over 7,100 Starlink satellites in orbit, making it the largest satellite constellation in the world. SpaceX plans to deploy tens of thousands more in the future.

The satellites are equipped with phased array antennas and, in newer versions, optical space lasers (inter-satellite links). These lasers allow satellites to communicate directly with each other without needing to relay data through ground stations, enabling truly global coverage, even over oceans. Each satellite has ion propulsion systems powered by argon, which allows them to adjust their orbit, manoeuvre to avoid collisions with space debris, and de-orbit at the end of their lifespan (around five years).

Starlink offers high-speed internet, with download speeds typically ranging from 50 to 200+ Mbps, and low latency, often below 50 milliseconds. This performance allows for activities that are challenging or impossible with traditional satellite internet, such as streaming video, online gaming, and video conferencing. Speeds and latency can vary depending on location, network congestion, and other factors.