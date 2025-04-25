Museveni Commands Enhancement Of Security For Telecom Towers

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has committed to designating telecommunication towers as critical national infrastructure, aimed at curbing rampant vandalism that has severely disrupted communication and service delivery across Uganda.1 The pledge was made during a meeting with officials from American Tower Uganda (ATC Uganda) at State House, Entebbe, on Wednesday.2

The President’s directive comes as a direct response to the escalating incidents of theft and vandalism targeting these vital communication assets.3 ATC Uganda, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, is a key provider of wireless communication infrastructure in the country.

During the meeting, President Museveni announced he would instruct the Uganda Police Force to integrate surveillance cameras installed on telecom towers with the national security system. This integration will enable real-time monitoring and swift response to incidents of theft and vandalism.

“I will give an order to the police so we can have a camera network on each of these towers, linked with the existing police surveillance system. Those cameras can provide zonal oversight from command centres, so officers can see what’s happening in real time,” President Museveni stated.

He also advocated for the imposition of stricter penalties for those convicted of vandalising telecom infrastructure, suggesting, “If we add legal administrative orders of no bail to the criminals and vandals, it will serve as a deterrent.”

President Museveni urged telecom companies to proactively enhance the security of their towers. “Can you have cameras at your cost and if possible, add a cage made of material that’s not attractive to thieves like concrete poles so the vandals struggle to reach?” he asked.4

Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda, CEO of ATC Uganda, expressed gratitude for the President’s support and pledged the company’s full cooperation. “That can be done, Your Excellency, we are committed to securing our towers and supporting national development,” she affirmed.5

Kabagambe highlighted ATC Uganda’s substantial investments in Uganda’s telecom sector, noting, “In Uganda, we have invested about 4.5 trillion shillings in constructing over 4,500 telecommunication towers which are shared by service providers like MTN, Airtel, and others.”6

She also emphasized the towers’ significant contribution to local economic empowerment, revealing that the company collaborates with over 5,000 landlords who collectively earn more than 55 million shillings monthly.7

Furthermore, Kabagambe requested government support in extending electricity to over 1,000 off-grid tower sites.8 “Over the past 12 years, we have invested about 120 billion shillings to connect towers to the national grid. So far, we’ve extended over 2,200 kilometers of electricity lines across the country,” she said.

She proposed that the government prioritize connecting telecom towers as part of rural electrification programs, arguing that it benefits surrounding communities. President Museveni concurred with this proposal.

“This company is built by Ugandans, for Uganda. Though our shareholders are based in Boston, we are deeply rooted in this country,” Kabagambe added, underscoring the company’s local impact. She called for stronger legal frameworks and operational partnerships with the government to ensure telecom infrastructure supports Uganda’s development.9

George William Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), also attended the meeting, indicating the government’s comprehensive approach to addressing the issue.10