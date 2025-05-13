Tech and Communication
MTN Uganda Boosts Digital Inclusion with UGX 50.55 Billion Contribution to UCC
MTN Uganda today demonstrated its commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive Uganda by contributing UGX 50.55 billion to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). This figure represents 2% of the telecommunication giant’s gross annual revenue, fulfilling its licensing obligations. The contribution marks a significant increase from the UGX 42.5 billion remitted last year, highlighting the robust growth within the country’s telecom sector.
In line with regulations, all licensed operators in Uganda are mandated to contribute 2% of their gross annual revenue to the UCC. Of this, 1% is allocated to the Consolidated Fund, while the remaining 1% is channelled towards the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund. This crucial fund plays a pivotal role in enabling the government to extend essential communication services to underserved and unserved areas across Uganda.
Receiving the substantial cheque, the Executive Director of the UCC, Nyombi Thembo, lauded MTN Uganda for its consistent and timely adherence to this obligation. He further noted the year-on-year growth of the contribution as a clear indicator of the thriving telecom sector, attributing this success in part to the enabling legal, policy, and regulatory environment championed by the Government of Uganda.
Speaking at the handover event, MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge emphasised the company’s core belief that “everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life.” She stated, “This contribution is part of our broader strategy to support the transformation of Uganda into a fully digital economy, by not only investing in infrastructure but also enabling affordability, access & digital skills.”
In a powerful statement, Mulinge elaborated on the significance of the contribution and MTN’s wider vision: “Today, together with my leadership team at MTN Uganda, we joined the Uganda Communications Commission to reaffirm a shared mission: building an inclusive digital Uganda.”
She further explained that the increased contribution to the Universal Service and Access Fund, now at UGX 50.55 billion, goes beyond simply meeting the 2% levy requirement. “It reflects our belief that connectivity is a right, not a privilege,” Mulinge asserted.
Highlighting the importance of holistic digital inclusion, Mulinge stressed that “real impact goes beyond access. True digital inclusion means ensuring that every Ugandan, regardless of income or location, can fully participate in the digital economy.” She emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts to overcome barriers to meaningful use, including driving access to affordable devices, promoting digital literacy, and building real-world digital skills.
Mulinge also commended the Government of Uganda for prioritising digital transformation in the National Development Plan IV and thanked the UCC for its leadership in advancing the sector. Concluding with optimism, she stated, “Together, our progress in driving digital transformation in Uganda is unstoppable.”
Today’s contribution underscores MTN Uganda’s significant role not only as a leading telecommunications provider but also as a key partner in the nation’s journey towards a digitally empowered future. The substantial funds injected into the Universal Service and Access Fund promise to further bridge the digital divide and bring the benefits of connectivity to all corners of Uganda.