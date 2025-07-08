Tech and Communication
Government Spokespersons Undergo Intensive Media Training
Two hundred government communications officers are undergoing a week-long intensive media and communications training program, a joint initiative by the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance and MultiChoice Africa Holdings Ltd., represented by MultiChoice Uganda. The program, which kicked off on Monday at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, aims to significantly enhance the communication capabilities of government spokespersons in an increasingly digital world.
This capacity-building initiative is a direct result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry and MultiChoice Africa Holdings. The MOU is designed to promote digital literacy, responsible communication, and local capacity building across Uganda.
Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, officiated the flag-off ceremony. She underscored the critical importance of equipping government communicators with the necessary skills for effective information dissemination, particularly through digital channels.
“It is critical that our government spokespersons are empowered with the right skills to package information and communicate effectively, especially through new avenues brought about by digital transformation,” Dr. Zawedde stated. She added that “This series of trainings marks a significant step towards strengthening public trust and ensuring that messages are delivered with professionalism and impact.” Dr. Zawedde also lauded MultiChoice Uganda for its collaborative spirit, recognizing it as a “display of true Private-Public sector partnership.”
The training, structured into two cohorts from July 7-8 and July 9-10, will provide government spokespersons and public communicators with vital skills in several key areas, including crisis communication and management, localization of government communications, visual media, event storytelling, and platformization.
Hassan Saleh, Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized the crucial role of such partnerships in fostering an informed public. “At MultiChoice Uganda, we recognize the critical role that communication plays in fostering informed public participation,” Saleh said. “Through this partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, we are proud to support the professional growth of the Government Communications Officers who are the frontline of public engagement and communication, especially on issues of national importance, including health, education, tourism among others.”
Moses Watasa, Commissioner for Communication, Information and Dissemination at the Ministry, highlighted the dynamic nature of the communication landscape and the imperative for communicators to continuously adapt to these changes.
Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda, further noted that the broader MOU also seeks to bolster Uganda’s local content sector, raise awareness about intellectual property rights and anti-piracy efforts, and facilitate digital literacy and upskilling within the industry.