Tech and Communication
Government Spokespersons Undergo Digital Storytelling Training to Enhance Public Communication
In a significant move to bolster government communication in the digital age, at least 200 government communication officers have commenced a week-long training in digital storytelling. The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and MultiChoice Uganda, aims to equip spokespersons with the skills necessary to effectively convey government messages and counter misinformation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
The training officially kicked off at the National ICT Innovations Hub in Nakawa, with Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of ICT, underscoring the critical importance of effective communication in today’s click-speed world.
“We live in a world that changes at the speed of a click and in such a digital society, communication is not optional but foundational,” Dr. Zawedde stated at the opening ceremony. “It is how we build trust, manage crises, and how we correct misinformation and tell the stories that matter. The training, therefore, is meant to transform how government communicates in the digital age.”
Dr. Zawedde emphasized that digital literacy is no longer exclusive to IT professionals but is now a fundamental requirement for everyone. She highlighted that the program goes beyond merely using digital tools, aiming to “unlock new ways of thinking, creating, and connecting with the people we serve.”
With social media platforms like WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube dominating global communication, the Permanent Secretary stressed the imperative for Ugandan government spokespersons to master these platforms. “We must be ready to address the challenge of misinformation and effectively play in the field of social media because if the government is not there [on social media] to communicate, how shall we know what goes on there?” she posed, adding that the training will focus on visual storytelling and content creation for visual platforms as a new communication paradigm.
Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda, revealed that the training is a direct outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year with the Ministry of ICT, aimed at fostering fruitful collaborations.
“Part of the MOU is skilling up public relations and communications experts for the ministry. We needed to skill up the experts tasked with government communication on how to better tell the Ugandan story,” Saleh explained. He added that the curriculum would cover crucial areas such as crisis management communication, localization of government communication, visual media storytelling, and “phantomization” – a term likely referring to managing digital presence and perceptions.
Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda, further elaborated that the training is designed to empower government communicators to package messages effectively, ensuring they are well-received by the populace across the country in languages they understand.
The initiative reflects a proactive approach by the Ugandan government to adapt its communication strategies to the demands of the digital era, ensuring its messages resonate with citizens and contribute to a more informed public.