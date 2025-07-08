Tech and Communication
Here Is a List of 36 Startups Valued Over $1 Billion That Have Emerged Since January 2025
With AI igniting an investor frenzy, every month, more startups obtain unicorn status.
Using data from Crunchbase and PitchBook, TechCrunch tracked down the VC-backed startups that became unicorns so far this year. While most are AI-related, a surprising number are focused on other industries like satellite space companies Loft Orbital and blockchain-based trading site Kalshi.
June
Linear — $1.25 billion: This software development product management tool last raised an $82 million Series C, valuing the company at $1.25 billion, according to PitchBook. The company, founded in 2019, has raised more than $130 million in funding to date from investors, including Accel and Sequoia Capital.
Gecko — $1.62 billion: This company makes data-gathering robotics that climb, crawl, swim, and fly. Founded in 2013, the company last raised a $121 million Series D, valuing it at $1.6 billion, according to PitchBook. Gecko has raised more than $340 million in funding to date from investors, including Cox Enterprises and Drive Capital.
Meter — $1.25 billion: This company, which offers managed internet infrastructure service to enterprises, last raised a $170 million Series C, valuing the company at $1.25 billion, according to PitchBook. The company, founded in 2015, has raised more than $250 in funding to date, from investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Sam Altman, and Lachy Groom.
Teamworks — $1.25 billion: This sports software company last raised a $247 million Series F, valuing the company at $1.25 billion, according to PitchBook. The company, founded in 2006, has raised more than $400 million in funding to date from investors, including Seaport Capital and General Catalyst.
Thinking Machines — $10 billion: This AI research company, founded just last year by OpenAI alum Mira Murati, raised a $2 billion seed round, valuing the company at $10 billion, according to PitchBook. The company’s investors include a16z and Nvidia.
Kalshi — $2 billion: The popular prediction markets company, founded in 2018, last raised a $185 million Series C, valuing the company at $2 billion, according to PitchBook. The company has raised more than $290 million in funding to date, from investors including Sequoia and Global Founders Capital.
Decagon — $1.5 billion: This customer service AI agent company, founded in 2023, last raised a $131 million Series C, valuing the company at $1.5 billion, according to PitchBook. The company has raised more than $231 million in funding to date from investors, including a16z and Accel.
May
Pathos — $1.6 billion: This drug development company, founded in 2020, last raised a $365 million Series D, valuing the company at $1.6 billion, according to PitchBook. The company has raised more than $460 million to date from investors, including General Catalyst and Altimeter Capital Management.
Statsig — $1.1 billion: This product development platform, founded in 2021, last raised a $100 million Series C, valuing the company at $1.1 billion, according to PitchBook. The company has raised around $153 million to date from investors, including Sequoia, Madrona, and ICONIQ Growth.
SpreeAI — $1.5 billion: This shopping tech company last raised an undisclosed round, according to PitchBook, that valued the company at $1.5 billion. The company, founded in 2020, has raised more than $20 million to date from investors, including the Davidson Group.
Function — $2.5 billion: This health tech company, founded in 2020, last raised a $200 million round, according to PitchBook, valuing the company at $2.5 billion. The company has raised more than $250 million in funding to date from investors, including a16z.
Owner — $1 billion: This restaurant marketing software company, founded in 2018, last raised a $120 million Series C, valuing the company at $1 billion, per PitchBook. The company has raised more than $180 million in funding to date from investors, including Headline, Redpoint Ventures, SaaStr Fund, and Meritech Capital.
Awardco — $1 billion: This employee engagement platform last raised a $165 million Series B, valuing the company at $1 billion, per PitchBook. The company, founded in 2012, has raised more than $230 million in funding to date from investors, including General Catalyst.
April
Nourish — $1 billion: This dietitian telehealth company last raised a $70 million Series B, according to PitchBook, valuing the company at $1 billion. The company, founded in 2020, has raised more than $100 million in funding to date from investors, including Index Ventures and Thrive Capital.
Chapter — $1.38 billion: This Medicare guide health tech company, founded in 2013, last raised a $75 million Series D, valuing it at $1.38 billion, according to PitchBook. The company has raised $186 million in funding to date, with investors including XYZ Venture Capital and Narya.
Threatlocker — $1.2 billion: This Orlando-based data protection company last raised a $60 million Series E, valuing the company at $1.2 billion, according to PitchBook. The company, founded in 2017, has raised more than $200 million in funding to date from investors, including General Atlantic and StepStone Group.