World News
Air India Crash Victim’s Son Says He Received Wrong Remains
The son of a woman killed in the Air India plane crash has told the BBC “other remains” were found in her casket after her body was returned to the UK.
Miten Patel, whose father also died in the crash, said the coroner identified the mixed-up remains and left him to worry: “How many others are in there?”
The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the wrong bodies were being sent to loved ones following the crash which killed 260 people shortly after take-off in early June.
All remains were handled with “utmost professionalism” and dignity, India’s foreign ministry said, and that it was working with UK officials to address concerns.