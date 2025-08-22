Eritreans Rally Behind Isak, Urge Him to Stay at Newcastle

Alexander Isak has been central to Newcastle United’s success since joining the club but in one growing community in the city, his impact has stretched beyond the pitch.

For members of the Eritrean diaspora, seeing someone who shares their heritage succeed on football’s biggest stage is profoundly inspiring.

In local parks and training grounds across the area, a quiet transformation is underway, with young Eritreans driven by the striker’s story lacing up their boots with renewed ambition.

“I love football now because of Alexander,” a 13-year-old boy of Eritrean origin told BBC Tigrinya. “Seeing him play here makes me proud. He’s like me.”

Yacob Akale, a father of three, shared how one of his sons looks up to the striker, who represents Sweden but has Eritrean parents.

“Alexander has been a huge motivation to our children in Newcastle,” he said.

“They now believe that with hard work, anything is possible. They see him as one of their own.”

Yet the worries are that Isak, who has scored an impressive 62 goals in 109 outings since joining in August 2022, may have made his final appearance for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old was the subject of a bid from Premier League rivals Liverpool earlier this month and is training apart from the rest of the squad.

Boss Eddie Howe has said “everything is in play” – but BBC Sport understands Isak is determined to leave the club.

Speculation halts optimism