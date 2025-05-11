Business
Gen. Saleh Blasts Emyooga Mismanagement in Gulu: “Some Groups Simply Ate the Money”
Addressing a large gathering of motorcycle taxi (boda boda) riders in Gulu, General Salim Saleh delivered a candid evaluation of the government’s Emyooga program, acknowledging instances of mismanagement while simultaneously praising the dedication of the State Minister for Microfinance, Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.
The Emyooga initiative, a presidential drive to foster job creation by providing seed capital to organized enterprise groups, has faced implementation challenges across the country. Gen. Saleh did not shy away from these realities during his address.
“Let’s be honest,” he stated plainly to the assembled riders. “Some Emyooga groups simply ate the money. That’s a fact we cannot hide.” This blunt assessment underscored reports of funds being misused or not effectively invested for their intended purpose.
However, Gen. Saleh quickly emphasised that these setbacks did not signify the program’s overall failure. “But that doesn’t mean the program has failed,” he asserted. “It means we must learn and do better.” His remarks suggested a commitment to addressing the identified weaknesses and ensuring more effective implementation moving forward.
Amidst the acknowledged challenges, Gen. Saleh offered strong commendation for the leadership of State Minister for Microfinance, Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.
“I want to thank Hon. Kasolo,” Gen. Saleh declared. “Despite the challenges, he has done a great job moving across the country, engaging communities, and ensuring the original intention of Emyooga—lifting people out of poverty through enterprise—is not lost.” His praise highlighted the Minister’s efforts in overseeing the program’s rollout and maintaining its core objectives.
Gen. Saleh further emphasised that the ultimate success of initiatives like Emyooga relies on a dual responsibility, involving both robust government support and a fundamental shift in mindset among the beneficiaries themselves.
“Programs like Emyooga work best when the people themselves take them seriously,” he stressed. “Minister Kasolo has played his part—now it’s our turn, especially you the youth and riders here in Gulu.”
His message sought to strike a balance between accountability for past shortcomings and an encouraging call to action for the future. By acknowledging the issues while highlighting the Minister’s efforts and appealing to the responsibility of the beneficiaries, Gen. Saleh’s address aimed to foster a renewed commitment towards achieving the intended goals of poverty alleviation and economic empowerment through the Emyooga program.
His direct engagement with the boda boda riders in Gulu underscores the government’s continued focus on reaching grassroots communities and promoting enterprise development at the local level.