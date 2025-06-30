Equity Bank Gains Approval for UAE Presence

In a landmark decision, Equity Group has received shareholder approval to establish a Representative Office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in its strategic expansion beyond Africa.

Subject to regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya and UAE authorities, this move is poised to unlock a wealth of business, trade, and investment opportunities, connecting East and Central Africa with the UAE, the Middle East, India, Central Asia, and South Asia.

For the thousands of Equity Bank Uganda customers living and working in the UAE, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, this development promises a transformative leap in accessing tailored financial services they’ve long awaited.

The approval, ratified during Equity Group’s 21st Annual General Meeting held on 25th June 2025, reflects a vision to bridge continents, with the Dubai office set to serve as a vital link for diaspora customers interested in one on one customer service, trade facilitation, diaspora banking, and capital raising, amongst others.

This milestone also builds on Equity Bank Uganda’s proactive efforts to engage its diaspora, a journey that began gaining traction in recent years through past initiatives where Equity Bank Uganda’s service and management teams visited Dubai and Saudi Arabia, offering specialized financial and banking services to address their unique needs—ranging from remittances to investment opportunities, efforts that resonated deeply with the diaspora community.

For many Ugandans in the Gulf, the lack of direct banking support has been a persistent challenge. Working as professionals, entrepreneurs and labourers in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, they’ve relied on informal remittance channels or distant banking relationships, often facing delays or high costs.

The new UAE Representative Office, expected to be operational in early 2026, will change this narrative. It will provide on-site support for letters of credit and supply-chain finance, reducing settlement delays, while enhancing remittance and mobile-money services for the millions of East Africans in the region. This aligns with Equity’s promise to become Africa’s “one-stop financial services platform,” as articulated by Dr. James Mwangi, Group Managing Director.

The move also opens doors for Gulf investors to tap into East Africa’s burgeoning markets, particularly in agribusiness, infrastructure, and energy sectors, where Ugandan expatriates often seek to invest.

Comments

comments