Equity Bank Champions Women’s Golf in Lira

From July 4th to 5th, 2025, the Lira Golf Course was alive with excitement as the 4th edition of the Lira Ladies Golf Open unfolded under the inspiring theme “Backing Every Bold Swing.” The event was proudly sponsored by Equity Bank Uganda, and it brought together over 100 golfers from across the country to compete in categories including the pros and amateur division.

The two-day tournament kicked off on Friday with pros golfers taking to the green, followed by amateur players on Saturday. What made this event stand out was not only the competitive spirit but also the celebration of women’s growing presence in the game of golf, especially in Northern Uganda.

“As Equity Bank, we value both social and business aspects of the community, a key reason behind sponsoring the 4th Edition of the Lira Ladies Open Golf Championship,” said Kenneth Okello, Manager Equity Branch, Lira.

The Lira Ladies Open serves as a platform not just for competition, but also for networking, mentorship, and encouraging more women to take up the sport.

At the end of the two-day tournament, Meron Kyomugisha from Kabale Golf Club was crowned the overall winner of this year’s championship. Golf stars Martha Babirye and Peace Kabasweka shared second place, marking another milestone in the recognition of women in golf.

Equity Bank’s support of golf dates back to 2008, and the bank remains a firm believer in sports as a tool for social impact.

