Business
Gov’t To Cough UGX40Bn For Expansion Of Soroti Fruit Factory
The Soroti fruit processing factory is poised for a significant expansion, with the government committing UGX 40 billion to upgrade the facility and enhance its capacity to meet the growing expectations of fruit farmers in the Teso subregion. The expansion, to be implemented in three phases, will be overseen by Chimaki Agro Limited, the firm mandated to operate and manage the factory.
Azeb Mesfin Haile, Director of Chimaki Agro Ltd and widow of former Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, confirmed that the government has allocated the budget, with work expected to commence imminently. The first phase will involve the construction of a warehouse and the installation of a bottle filling line. This will be followed by the second phase, which will introduce a processing line for ready-to-drink juices made from pineapples, apples, and mangoes. The final phase will focus on value addition, specifically the production of fertilisers for farmers, utilising by-products from the fruit processing.
During the current season, from June to July, the factory aims to purchase approximately 1.5 million kilograms of oranges. Chimaki also plans to process passion fruits, pineapples, and apples, further diversifying its product range.
A major goal for the factory within the next ten months is to achieve international certification, which will enable its “Teju Juice” brand to be sold in foreign markets, including the Middle East. Azeb urged farmers to prioritise fruit quality to meet these global standards for export.
These developments were announced during a recent meeting between factory management and local farmers, designed to review progress, address challenges, and jointly work towards transforming the facility into a “centre of excellence for East and Central Africa.”
Jorem Opian Obicho, Chairperson of the Teso Tropical Fruits Growers Cooperative Union (TEFCU), acknowledged that earlier conflicts had hindered funding for the factory’s expansion. However, he lauded Chimaki’s new management for establishing direct communication with the head of state, which he credited for the release of funds within their first nine months of operation. Opian called for increased government support and revealed that the factory has already begun exporting concentrated juice to destinations including Tanzania. He also encouraged fruit farmers to diversify their enterprises to boost household incomes.
Furthermore, the factory has started processing local mangoes and tamarind into ready-to-drink juice, with officials urging farmers not to cut down tamarind trees. In a bid to secure accurate data on citrus fruits in the subregion, Chimaki has partnered with the Soroti Catholic Diocese Integrated Development Organisation (SOCADIDO). The firm is also actively seeking external resources to combat diseases and pests affecting fruit farmers in Teso.
Farmers present at the meeting received training on improving fruit quality to meet international standards, with the factory’s quality assurance officer emphasizing that quality control begins at the farm level, including managing diseased fruits and proper sorting before delivery.
Boaz Baherezibwa, a special presidential assistant overseeing Chimaki’s operations, commended the firm for its prompt compensation to farmers upon delivery, noting that farmers earned over UGX 1.2 billion in the last season alone. Presidential advisor Charles Elasu, alongside Baherezibwa, praised the President for appointing Chimaki and for increasing funding by an additional UGX 20.4 billion, building on an earlier UGX 19 billion allocation. They expressed optimism that the expansion would bring “renewed hope” to Teso’s fruit farmers and emphasized the need for diversification in fruit processing.
Elasu also called for improved branding and packaging to meet international standards, suggesting a reconsideration of the name “Teso Juice” as the product enters foreign markets. Both Elasu and Lt. Col. (rtd) Isa Echodu, a farmer from Amuria, advocated for the use of the UPDF Engineering Brigade for the factory expansion, citing their “excellent workmanship and integrity.”
Currently, the factory purchases oranges from farmers at UGX 500 per kilogram and local mangoes at UGX 300 per kilogram.
The Soroti fruit factory, officially commissioned in April 2019, was a presidential directive from 2014. It aims to provide a stable market for oranges and mangoes and to mitigate post-harvest losses in the Teso subregion, which is Uganda’s leading citrus fruit producer. Owned 80% by the government through the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) and 20% by farmers represented by TEFCU, the factory can process six metric tonnes of fruit per hour, converting produce into puree, concentrate, and natural ready-to-drink “Teju Juice.” The facility is located in Arapai Industrial Park, Soroti City East Division, approximately 299 kilometres northeast of Kampala.