Uganda Breweries Honoured with Monde Selection Prestige Trophy as It Nears 80-Year Milestone

As Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) approaches its 80th anniversary, the company has raised the national flag high once again, this time on the global stage, after receiving the Prestige Trophy from Monde Selection, one of the world’s most respected quality institutes.

The prestigious award, presented at the 2025 Monde Selection Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy, recognises UBL’s 25 years of consistent excellence in producing high-quality, internationally acclaimed beverage brands. The trophy is only awarded to companies that have consistently earned Grand Gold, Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals over multiple years, marking UBL as a global standard-bearer in brewing.

“This award validates our manufacturing excellence—producing brands that are not only traded locally but also regionally and globally,” said Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director of UBL. “It affirms that our commitment to quality is not just rhetoric, but a tangible promise to our consumers.”

Founded in 1946, Uganda Breweries has built a legacy that spans nearly eight decades, shaping the country’s beverage industry while elevating Ugandan products on the international stage. The recognition from Monde Selection highlights UBL’s sustained quality, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Monde Selection, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is an independent quality institute that evaluates consumer products—including food, beverages, and cosmetics—based on sensory analysis, ingredient quality, safety, and adherence to international standards.

UBL’s winning formula lies in its “Grain to Glass” Sustainability Initiative, which ensures excellence at every stage of the production chain. From sourcing raw materials through partnerships with local farmers to guaranteeing traceability and modernising brewing processes, the initiative promotes environmental stewardship, quality control, and community impact.

Uganda Breweries’ portfolio of brands, including the iconic Uganda Waragi, has consistently earned gold ratings at Monde Selection for their distinct taste, quality, and craftsmanship. The latest trophy not only celebrates these accolades but also cements UBL’s reputation as a key player in the regional and global beverage market.

“This is a celebration not just for Uganda Breweries, but for Uganda as a whole,” said Kilonzo. “It demonstrates that with focus and integrity, African brands can compete and win on the global stage.”

As UBL counts down to its 80th anniversary, the Prestige Trophy adds a golden chapter to its story—one defined by innovation, resilience, and excellence in every bottle.

