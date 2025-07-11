UPDF Sends Investigation Team After Deadly Helicopter Crash in Mogadishu Kills Five Peacekeepers

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched an internal investigation into the fatal crash of a military helicopter that claimed the lives of five Ugandan peacekeepers and injured six others in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye confirmed on Thursday that a specialised team has been dispatched to probe the circumstances surrounding the July 2 crash of the Mi-24 attack helicopter, which went down just 200 meters east of the North Ramp at Aden Adde International Airport.

“This is an internal matter. The work [of the investigation] is already going on,” Kulayigye said in a statement to Xinhua.

The ill-fated helicopter was part of Uganda’s military contingent under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). It had departed from Baledogle Airfield—approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Mogadishu—before crashing while en route to Aden Adde Airport.

According to preliminary reports, the aircraft was carrying eight personnel at the time of the crash. Among them were six crew members. The pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer survived but suffered severe injuries and burns. Five other passengers perished, and three civilians on the ground were also injured in the incident.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Uganda’s military and diplomatic circles. The fallen soldiers were part of a long-standing deployment aimed at restoring peace and stability in Somalia, a mission that Uganda has supported since 2007.

“Our hearts go out to the families of our gallant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of regional peace,” a senior military official in Kampala said on condition of anonymity. “They served with courage, commitment, and honour.”

Uganda remains one of the largest troop-contributing countries to ATMIS, previously known as AMISOM. Its soldiers have played a crucial role in counterinsurgency operations against the al-Shabaab militant group and in securing key installations in Mogadishu and beyond.

Recurring Aviation Incidents

This latest tragedy comes less than a year after a previous helicopter crash involving Ugandan forces. In September 2024, a UPDF transport helicopter crash-landed during a flight between Mogadishu and Baledogle Airfield. Although all four peacekeepers aboard survived, the incident raised concerns about operational risks associated with peacekeeping aviation in volatile environments.

Defence analysts note that flying in Somalia presents considerable challenges, including difficult terrain, unpredictable weather, and security threats. The current investigation is expected to assess technical, mechanical, and environmental factors that may have contributed to the July 2 crash.

Meanwhile, Brig. Kulayigye emphasised that the UPDF will carry out a thorough and independent review to ensure accountability and improve flight safety procedures in mission areas.

“This tragedy will not be swept under the rug. Lessons must be learned so we can better protect our men and women in uniform,” he added.

The Ministry of Defence is expected to release official burial arrangements and national honours for the fallen soldiers in the coming days. Meanwhile, families of the injured and deceased are being supported by the military and Uganda’s diplomatic mission in Mogadishu.

Comments

comments