How Don Chris Scammed Ugandans of Shs1.7 Billion in Fake Job Deal Abroad

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has unearthed a massive employment scam allegedly orchestrated by Asiimwe Chris, also known as Don Chris, the elusive owner of Skylines Tours and Travel Company, who is accused of defrauding hundreds of Ugandans seeking jobs abroad.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, over 350 job seekers were conned between 2023 and 2024, with total losses estimated at Shs1.75 billion. Victims reportedly paid between Shs3.5 million and Shs10 million each in hopes of securing lucrative jobs overseas.

“Initially, only 85 victims reported the fraud, but that number has since surged to over 350. Don Chris promised employment in countries such as Canada, the UK, Qatar, Dubai, and Luxembourg—all of which turned out to be fake,” Onyango said.

Investigations revealed that Skylines Tours and Travel was not a registered recruitment agency, and operated under fraudulent pretenses. When police raided the company’s office, it had already been abandoned, though some crucial exhibits were recovered to aid the ongoing investigation.

“We believe the suspect has fled the country, but our teams are following leads. We urge any other victims who haven’t yet filed complaints to report to CID,” Onyango added.

The scam allegedly preyed on Uganda’s growing population of unemployed youth desperate for opportunities abroad. Victims were told they could travel and work on a “loan basis”, with upfront payments required to process travel documents and job contracts. Some paid partial amounts, while others remitted full fees—only to receive nothing in return.

Skylines Tours and Travel presented itself as a legitimate agency, complete with glossy brochures, fake contracts, and staged interviews. Victims were promised job placements ranging from healthcare and security to hospitality and construction in high-demand destinations.

The case of Don Chris is just the latest in a string of scams that have devastated families across Uganda. Despite government efforts to crack down on unregistered recruitment agencies, many continue to emerge under new names, taking advantage of weak enforcement and desperation among youth.

The government has in recent years deregistered dozens of dubious labour export firms. Still, the demand for overseas jobs continues to create fertile ground for fraudsters.

“What happened to us is heartbreaking,” said one victim from Masindi. “We sold land, borrowed money, and even pulled children out of school—believing this was a legitimate chance at a better life.”

Police have issued a nationwide alert for Asiimwe Chris alias Don Chris, and are calling on anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Authorities also caution the public to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies with the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development before making any payments or commitments.

“This is a wake-up call. Anyone seeking jobs abroad must deal only with licensed and vetted agencies. Scammers thrive on secrecy and desperation,” Onyango stressed.

As the manhunt for Don Chris intensifies, the CID continues its probe to track financial transactions, identify accomplices, and secure justice for the hundreds of victims left devastated by one of Uganda’s largest job scam operations in recent memory.

Comments

comments