Police Raise Alarm as Campaign Posters Disrupt CCTV Surveillance in Kampala

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has sounded the alarm over widespread interference with its surveillance infrastructure, citing campaign banners and billboards that are obstructing and, in some cases, disabling police CCTV cameras across the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Authorities say the disruption, which is most pronounced in Kawempe Division, has compromised the integrity of the city’s security grid ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 general elections. According to internal police reports seen by Uganda Radio Network (URN), several campaign posters have been mounted directly on CCTV fibre cables, effectively disconnecting key surveillance areas including Nansana, Kakiri, and parts of Wakiso District.

The UPF has since opened a General Enquiry File (GEF 052/2025) to identify and caution political candidates whose campaign materials are responsible for the damage. The disconnections have been formally categorised as acts of vandalism, with fibre optic cables—vital for CCTV data transmission—bearing the brunt of the interference.

“We suspect that these politicians unknowingly erected their posters on these fibre cables, which have disconnected police CCTV cameras in various areas,” a senior officer in the Police ICT Directorate said. “We are now searching for these politicians to warn them.”

As election season gains momentum, Kampala has seen an explosion of campaign posters in every corner—from lamp posts and electric transformers to perimeter walls of schools, industries, and government buildings. The race to capture voter attention has led some candidates to bypass legal and safety considerations, inadvertently affecting security operations.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, acknowledged the concerns but noted he had yet to receive an official briefing on the matter. Nonetheless, he urged candidates and campaign teams to seek guidance before mounting materials in public spaces.

“We advise politicians to consult relevant authorities before putting up their campaign posters. It’s important to respect the city’s infrastructure,” Onyango said.

Despite the seriousness of the disruption, police say their current focus is not on arrests but dialogue and engagement. According to a report filed by the Kampala North regional ICT officer, police have already removed several posters from sensitive installations and documented the affected sites for evidence.

“This damage and disconnection resulted from campaign posters in Kazo–Angola Zone, which were erected where the fibre cable passes. The scene was documented, and the posters were recovered and exhibited. No arrests made,” the report stated.

This latest incident highlights a broader challenge in balancing political expression and public order, particularly during election seasons. While campaign activity is essential to democratic processes, law enforcement agencies say it must not come at the cost of public safety.

The CCTV camera network—introduced to bolster crime detection and urban security—has become a vital tool for the Uganda Police Force. Its interruption, even temporarily, could have far-reaching consequences in crime-prone urban neighbourhoods.

With the 2026 elections drawing nearer, police have promised to increase public sensitisation and work with the Electoral Commission and local leaders to prevent further tampering with national security infrastructure.

