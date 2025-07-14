Police Vows to Safeguard Peace as NRM Primaries Close Amid Isolated Violence

Police Spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma

The Uganda Police Force has reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to a peaceful electoral process, as campaigns for the NRM primaries for Members of Parliament and LC5 Chairpersons officially came to an end.

Addressing the weekly police press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, Police Spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma noted that the overall security situation across the country remains “generally calm,” despite sporadic outbreaks of violence involving political actors and their supporters.

“We have observed rising tensions manifesting in violent attacks, hiring of goons, vandalism of vehicles, waylaying of rival parties, and the use of radio platforms to defame opponents through malicious allegations and sectarian innuendos,” Kituuma said.

The police highlighted that while the Electoral Commission and political parties have issued clear campaign guidelines, some aspirants and their agents have occasionally flouted the regulations. Reports have emerged of the use of disruptive public address systems, deliberate interruptions of rival rallies, and inflammatory rhetoric.

To manage the situation, police said they have identified electoral hotspots and intensified engagement with political actors, local leaders, and district security committees. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba has personally toured key districts such as Sembabule, Mbarara, Isingiro, Kabale, Rukiga, and Rukungiri to assess the situation on the ground.

“In some instances, crowds have been dispersed, and arrests have been made where necessary,” Kituuma stated, adding that “notably, several areas have experienced total peace and civility.”

He emphasised that the police, working in coordination with other security agencies, will be focusing on maintaining order during the voting process, especially at polling and tally centres.

“We will not tolerate crowds at tally centres, nor will firearms be allowed within these centres. Candidates are permitted a specific number of agents. Any attempt to bring unauthorised individuals or goons will be firmly dealt with,” Kituuma warned.

The police spokesperson also made it clear that no campaigning will be allowed beyond the official campaign period, calling on all candidates and supporters to respect the law.

“We urge all political actors and citizens to uphold peace and respect the electoral laws and guidelines. As the security sector, we remain fully committed to protecting the integrity of this democratic process,” he said.

The Uganda Police Force has reiterated its readiness to respond decisively to any threats that may undermine peace during the primaries, and urged the public to cooperate in ensuring a safe and credible election.

