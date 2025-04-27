Connect with us
Ministry of health

Why Is a Pope’s Signet Ring Smashed After His Death?

Culture

Why Is a Pope’s Signet Ring Smashed After His Death?

Published on

Destruction of the papal ‘fisherman’s ring’ has both practical and symbolic reasons.

What is the Pope’s signet ring? 

The pope’s signet ring, known as the “fisherman’s ring,” symbolises his authority as the heir to Saint Peter, the apostle of Jesus considered the founder and “rock” of the Roman Catholic Church. The ring, typically made of gold, features an image of Saint Peter and the pope’s name. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, each new pope receives his own custom-designed ring that reflects the fashions and ethos of the time, traditionally crafted by a goldsmith.

What’s the history of the ring? 

The tradition of a papal fisherman’s ring dates back to at least the 13th century and was first mentioned by Pope Clement IV in a 1265 letter as a seal for private papal documents. By the 15th century, it had become the official seal for papal briefs, a practice that continued until 1842, when stamps replaced sealing wax. Originally depicting Saint Peter fishing (or sometimes with keys), the ring symbolised the apostle’s role as the “fisher of men”—or evangelist for the Church—and it was smashed upon a pope’s death to prevent forgery. Though its practical use has evolved, the ring remains a symbol of papal authority.

What happens to the ring when the pope dies? 

When a pope dies, the fisherman’s ring is removed from the body. The camerlengo (the Vatican official tasked with supervising day-to-day operations of the Holy See between popes) takes responsibility for it until it is ceremoniously destroyed, symbolizing the end of the papal authority. The camerlengo oversees the ritual, according to Vatican News, historically smashing the ring with a special hammer to prevent misuse—a rite witnessed by cardinals to ensure authenticity. This tradition was modified when Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013; instead of breaking the ring, a deep cross was carved into it with a chisel.

FEBRUARY 27: Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he leaves St Peter’s Square at the end of his final general audience on February 27, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. The Pontiff attended his last weekly public audience before stepping down tomorrow. Pope Benedict XVI has been the leader of the Catholic Church for eight years and is the first Pope to retire since 1415. He cites ailing health as his reason for retirement and will spend the rest of his life in solitude away from public engagements. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Why is the pope’s ring destroyed? 

The destruction of the papal fisherman’s ring is both practical and symbolic. Practically, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops notes, it prevents forgery, ensuring no documents can be falsely authenticated in the deceased pope’s name. Symbolically, it signifies the end of the pope’s authority.

Is anything else destroyed?

Along with the ring, the camerlengo also oversees the destruction of the pope’s lead seal, which is used with the ring to authenticate official papal documents, according to Vatican News.

What happens after the ring is smashed?

A new, custom-designed fisherman’s ring is crafted after the next pope is elected during the conclave. Traditionally, the camerlengo presents it at the papal inauguration.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Culture

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

A fusion of Tradition and Global influence; Unpacking The Cultural Relevance of Jazz to Uganda and Ugandan Music
By April 24, 2025

Columnists

USA Needs New Thinking On National Defense
By April 18, 2025

Columnists

EV Cars Not for Uganda – So Far
By March 31, 2025

Columnists

Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye: Mezo Noir bar incident, a wakeup call for intentional Christian parenting?
By March 24, 2025
Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao

Isa Senkumba

Minister Mao: Is Electoral Commission ‘Too Weak’ for Fair Elections?
By March 22, 2025

solar

Advertisement
To Top