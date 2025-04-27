Why Is a Pope’s Signet Ring Smashed After His Death?

Destruction of the papal ‘fisherman’s ring’ has both practical and symbolic reasons.

What is the Pope’s signet ring?

The pope’s signet ring, known as the “fisherman’s ring,” symbolises his authority as the heir to Saint Peter, the apostle of Jesus considered the founder and “rock” of the Roman Catholic Church. The ring, typically made of gold, features an image of Saint Peter and the pope’s name. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, each new pope receives his own custom-designed ring that reflects the fashions and ethos of the time, traditionally crafted by a goldsmith.

What’s the history of the ring?

The tradition of a papal fisherman’s ring dates back to at least the 13th century and was first mentioned by Pope Clement IV in a 1265 letter as a seal for private papal documents. By the 15th century, it had become the official seal for papal briefs, a practice that continued until 1842, when stamps replaced sealing wax. Originally depicting Saint Peter fishing (or sometimes with keys), the ring symbolised the apostle’s role as the “ fisher of men ”—or evangelist for the Church—and it was smashed upon a pope’s death to prevent forgery. Though its practical use has evolved, the ring remains a symbol of papal authority. What happens to the ring when the pope dies?

When a pope dies, the fisherman’s ring is removed from the body. The camerlengo (the Vatican official tasked with supervising day-to-day operations of the Holy See between popes) takes responsibility for it until it is ceremoniously destroyed, symbolizing the end of the papal authority. The camerlengo oversees the ritual, according to Vatican News , historically smashing the ring with a special hammer to prevent misuse—a rite witnessed by cardinals to ensure authenticity. This tradition was modified when Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013; instead of breaking the ring, a deep cross was carved into it with a chisel. Why is the pope’s ring destroyed?

The destruction of the papal fisherman’s ring is both practical and symbolic. Practically, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops notes, it prevents forgery, ensuring no documents can be falsely authenticated in the deceased pope’s name. Symbolically, it signifies the end of the pope’s authority. Is anything else destroyed?

Along with the ring, the camerlengo also oversees the destruction of the pope’s lead seal, which is used with the ring to authenticate official papal documents, according to Vatican News. What happens after the ring is smashed?