7 Popes Who Changed History

More accessible and less aloof than his predecessor, Pius XII, “Good Pope John” was beloved by many Catholics. Although his pontificate lasted less than five years, John XXIII initiated a period of major renewal and reform. He denounced antisemitism and promoted ecumenism and dialogue with other faiths. Seeking to modernise the Church, he convened the Second Vatican Council (also known as Vatican II) in 1962. John XXIII presided over the first session of the first ecumenical council in 92 years, just two weeks after receiving a fatal stomach cancer diagnosis.