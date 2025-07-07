Culture
Gen. Sejusa Decries Widespread Indiscipline, Cites Examples of “Big Men” Flouting Norms
In a scathing critique posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, General David Sejusa has lamented a pervasive lack of discipline across Uganda, asserting that the issue extends far beyond the “Balaalo” community, a group often associated with land disputes and perceived lawlessness. The outspoken former intelligence coordinator suggested that even highly educated individuals in positions of power are failing to set examples of good conduct, contributing to what he describes as a “broken society.”
Gen. Sejusa, known for his candid observations, recounted alarming anecdotes to underscore his point. He spoke of a “big man” who allegedly destroyed a neighbour’s property—a gate and fence—and, when confronted, dismissively told the neighbour to “do whatever he wants.”
In another incident, Sejusa detailed how a wealthy individual’s unsupervised dogs reportedly killed 17 chickens and tore a mattress belonging to a neighbour. When the elderly, poor victim sought redress, the rich man allegedly advised her to pursue legal action, effectively denying any responsibility.
“So Indiscipline in our society is rampant, perhaps a sign of a broken society, with no CULTURAL CAMPUS…,” Sejusa wrote, using the term “cultural campus” to imply a lack of moral grounding or shared societal values. He expressed his dismay at such behaviour, questioning the very identity of some perpetrators despite their Ugandan names.
In a move that could potentially stir significant public debate, General Sejusa concluded his post with a promise: “Next time, will mention names.” This suggests a potential escalation in his public campaign against indiscipline, moving from general observations to specific accusations against individuals he deems culpable.
His statements highlight growing concerns among some Ugandans regarding declining societal values and a perceived disregard for the rule of law, particularly among the elite. Should Gen. Sejusa follow through on his promise to name individuals, it could lead to further public discourse and pressure on authorities to address these issues.