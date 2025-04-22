Jose Chameleone Embarks on a New Chapter: Quits Smoking and Drinking

Celebrated Ugandan music legend Dr. Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, has made a powerful declaration about his health and lifestyle. Speaking candidly after his return from the United States, where he underwent medical treatment, the “Valu Valu” hitmaker announced that he has quit smoking and drinking alcohol for good.

Chameleone, who recently returned to Uganda on April 12th after spending four months in the USA for treatment, revealed his decision during a recent interview in Kenya, where he was for a routine medical check-up. He had been receiving treatment in the US for acute pancreatitis, a condition reportedly linked to prolonged alcohol consumption.

In a heartfelt statement, Chameleone acknowledged his past habits, saying, “I’ve been a smoker all my, all my all my life, but for the sake and the goodness of myself and my health, I put on that side, that aside, I don’t smoke anymore. I don’t drink anymore. That’s it doesn’t Yeah, this is the second round, my brother. But God has given me episodes that have been the first round in the past. Now we’re starting the second and you must remember, I’m just three years away to 50, so you have to slow down.”

The singer, who is three years shy of his 50th birthday, emphasized that this is a new chapter in his life, a “second round” granted to him. He attributed his recovery and new perspective to his faith, stating, “People must know that I’m a God-fearing person, I’m a believer. I put God ahead of everything, and before the doctors did their job, God did His own. God was the first healer before the doctor’s practices. So I’ve been praying to God that I be a better person every other day.”

Last Thursday, April 17th, Chameleone held a special Thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph Lweza Parish to express his gratitude for his recovery and life. The mass was a deeply emotional event, attended by family, friends, fellow musicians, and a multitude of fans, all joining together in prayer and celebration of his renewed health.

Chameleone shared that his recent health scare was a profound experience that brought him close to death, making his recovery feel like a miracle. This near-death experience served as a significant turning point, inspiring him to make crucial lifestyle changes. While doctors in the US advised him to undergo routine check-ups, Chameleone stated that the decision to quit smoking and drinking was a personal evaluation for the sake of his well-being.

The music icon’s commitment to a healthier lifestyle has been met with widespread support from his fans and the entertainment fraternity. His openness about his past struggles and his determination to embrace a new path has resonated with many, further solidifying his position as not only a music legend but also an inspirational figure.

As Jose Chameleone embarks on this new chapter, his fans eagerly anticipate his continued recovery and future musical endeavours. His resilience and faith serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of health and gratitude.