Kenneth Mugabi Set to Grace the Jameson Hangout Stage!

Kampala is buzzing with excitement as Talent Africa Group announces the highly anticipated return of the Jameson Hangout! The first edition of 2025 is set to ignite the vibrant Ndere Cultural Centre on Saturday, April 26th, promising an unforgettable afternoon of music, connection, and good vibes.

Mark your calendars for a day where soulful melodies meet energetic beats. Headlining the event is the incredibly talented Kenneth Mugabi, whose captivating voice and poignant lyrics are sure to create a magical atmosphere. He will be joined by a dynamic array of performers, including the energetic Mike Mungu, the electrifying DJ Bugy, the charismatic Josh MC, the versatile Tukus, the captivating Professor Joewi, alongside The Black Wave Sounds, the sensational City Girl, the crowd-pleasing DJ Tony, and the captivating Adele Kiele. This diverse lineup guarantees a sonic journey that will keep attendees grooving all day long.

Building on the success of its previous edition on September 28th, 2024, which featured a stellar cast including Nigeria’s Alternate Sound and local favourites like Irene Ntale and Beenie Gunter, the Jameson Hangout continues to raise the bar for entertainment in Kampala.

As part of the Jameson Bond & Connect series, this quarterly festival offers more than just incredible music. Prepare for a playful afternoon filled with interactive games, unique pop-up shops, and the irresistible aroma of mouth-watering barbecue. Adding to the experience are fun perks like free haircuts, discounted tattoos, and, of course, complimentary Jameson cocktails, all perfectly complementing the smooth taste of Jameson Irish Whiskey.

To ensure the signature intimate and relaxed ambience, gates will open at 2:00 PM. Secure your spot early with early bird tickets available for UGX 25,000 via www.tagticketing.com or by dialling 16598#. Gate tickets will be priced at UGX 30,000.

The Jameson Hangout is proudly brought to you by the powerhouse Talent Africa Group and Pernod Ricard, in partnership with SafeBoda. Don’t miss out on the perfect blend of music, fun, and connection – it’s the hangout you won’t want to miss!