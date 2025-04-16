Connect with us
Police Launch Investigation into Stoning of Alien Skin’s Vehicle at Women’s Day Event

Busoga East Police have officially opened investigations into the incident that saw the vehicle belonging to musician Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin, stoned by members of the audience following his performance at a belated International Women’s Day event in Lukono, Iganga District.

According to Busoga East Police Spokesperson Michael Kafayo, the incident occurred on April 13, 2025, after an on-stage scuffle involving a member of the audience attempting to greet the performing artist and Alien Skin’s security detail.

“When he (Alien Skin) was still performing, somebody came from the audience and wanted to greet him but was stopped by his guards. In that process, this man caused the scuffle there, and they ended up hitting him on the nose. He bled from the nose, which sparked the audience. Some members of the audience got annoyed and caused more problems,” Kafayo stated.

Following Alien Skin’s departure from the stage, the situation escalated. “He added that Alien Skin then exited the stage, and as he was making his way out, a group of angry members from the audience he was performing to followed him and began throwing stones at his vehicle.”

The police spokesperson confirmed the damage to the musician’s property, stating, “They smashed his vehicle. Now, the police are investigating those hooligans who caused all those problems.”

The police statement clearly indicates that an active investigation is underway to identify and bring to justice the individuals responsible for the vandalism. Further details regarding the progress of the investigation are expected to be released by the Busoga East Police as they become available.

