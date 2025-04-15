Uganda Film Festival Announces Nominees, Showcasing Independent Filmmaking Growth

The 12th edition of the prestigious Uganda Film Festival (UFF) has unveiled its nominees for this year’s festival gala, marking a significant milestone in the growth of independent Ugandan cinema. The announcement was made on Monday at a ceremony held at the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) offices in Bugolobi.

Over the years, the UFF has served as a vital platform for celebrating and empowering Ugandan filmmakers. This year’s festival witnessed a remarkable increase in submissions from regions beyond Kampala, including Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, and Arua, highlighting the expanding reach and vibrancy of the local film industry.

Julianne Mweheire, Director of Economic Regulations, Content and Consumer Affairs at UCC, noted the impressive number of entries, with over 330 out of the 362 submissions originating from local filmmakers. In a notable shift from previous years, none of the submitted films were commissioned projects, underscoring a growing trend of independent storytelling within the Ugandan film landscape.

“Filmmakers are more intentional about owning their voice and saying what they want in ways they know how, it’s mainly what we saw this year,” Mweheire stated, emphasising the increasing autonomy and creative vision of Ugandan filmmakers.

Hon. Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of UCC, highlighted the festival’s commitment to building a sustainable audience for Ugandan films. He mentioned exploring diverse avenues, including engaging grassroots exhibitors like “bibandas” (local cinema halls) and leveraging advanced streaming platforms.

This year’s nominations were dominated by two compelling films: Kimote, directed by Hassan Mageye, and Nkinzi, directed by Rehema Nanfuka, both securing an impressive 14 nominations each. They are closely followed by Fatal, Speak, and Two Paths.

Nkinzi, a children’s film, tells the poignant story of a young girl who runs away from home and finds unexpected companionship on the streets. The film has also made history by featuring the festival’s youngest nominees, Kisakye Passion and Myra Ariana Lubowa.

Kimote delves into the challenges faced by a young man determined to preserve a traditional backcloth-making practice against his father’s inclination to abandon the craft. The film follows the descendants of the legendary Kimote, navigating a changing world where the cultural significance of their heritage is evolving. Kimote has garnered particular attention for its strong technical aspects, including costuming, makeup, cinematography, and editing.

Philip Luswata, the head of this year’s jury, acknowledged the significant improvements in the technical proficiency of Ugandan filmmakers. However, he also challenged the industry to further develop its unique narrative voice and explore the distinct “color of Uganda” in their storytelling. “At the moment we have mastered the art of making a basket but what do we put in the basket?” Luswata remarked, urging filmmakers to delve deeper into authentic Ugandan stories.

The Uganda Film Festival gala is scheduled to take place on June 6th. Prior to the gala, film screenings will be held in various communities and cinemas, bringing Ugandan stories to a wider audience. This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of the growing talent and independent spirit within the Ugandan film industry.