Chameleone Slams UNMF Leadership Over Lack of Support After US Return

Legendary Ugandan music icon Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, has publicly expressed his disappointment with the leadership of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF). The “Valu Valu” hitmaker, upon his return to Uganda on Saturday after a period in the United States, stated that he received no support or welcome from the federation, despite being a founding member.

According to Chameleone, he was expecting some form of acknowledgement or solidarity from the UNMF leadership upon his arrival, especially considering the challenges he reportedly faced while abroad. He lamented the absence of any representative from the federation to greet him or offer support.

“The federation is supposed to help musicians through their hardships,” Chameleone stated, clearly expressing his dissatisfaction. “But during my time of need, no one from the UNMF reached out or showed support.”

The renowned artist emphasized the crucial role of unity and mutual care within the music fraternity, particularly within organizations established to champion their collective interests. He suggested that the UNMF, as a body meant to represent Ugandan musicians, should have demonstrated concern and offered solidarity during his time away.

Chameleone’s candid remarks have ignited a wave of discussion among his fanbase and fellow musicians. Many are now questioning the effectiveness and responsibilities of the UNMF leadership in supporting its members, particularly during vulnerable times. The singer’s statement has undoubtedly put the spotlight on the federation and its commitment to the welfare of Ugandan artists.

It remains to be seen whether the UNMF leadership will respond to Chameleone’s concerns and what actions, if any, will be taken to address the issues he has raised. However, his public disappointment has undeniably struck a chord within the Ugandan music industry, prompting a wider conversation about the true role and impact of the national musicians’ federation.