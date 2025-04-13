City Vibes are Calling! Roast and Rhyme Returns with New Date and Urban Venue

Get ready for a sizzling blend of reggae, ragga, and nyam-nyam! Swangz Avenue has officially announced the highly anticipated return of Uganda’s beloved lifestyle music festival, Roast and Rhyme. Following a postponement due to unforeseen venue challenges, the “Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam” edition is now set to ignite the heart of Kampala on Sunday, June 1st at the iconic Hockey Grounds in Lugogo.

The announcement came during an energetic press conference held at the new venue, where the Swangz Avenue leadership team, including Julius Kyazze and Benon Mugumbya, shared their excitement for the upcoming festival. They were joined by a stellar lineup of headline performers, including the sensational Winnie Nwagi, the electrifying Karole Kasita, and the vibrant Fyno UG, all eager to deliver unforgettable performances.

This upcoming event marks the remarkable 23rd edition of Roast and Rhyme, a true testament to its enduring popularity and deep connection with the Ugandan audience. What began in 2016 as a laid-back Sunday gathering has blossomed into a cornerstone of Uganda’s live entertainment scene. Over the years, the festival has consistently delivered top-tier musical talent, showcased emerging artists, and attracted thousands of enthusiastic music lovers, food aficionados, and lifestyle seekers.

“Roast and Rhyme isn’t just a concert — it’s a lifestyle gathering,” stated Julius Kyazze of Swangz Avenue. “We’re bringing Kampala together for a day of roast, rhythm, and relaxation. If you missed the beach edition, this is your moment to vibe in the city.”

Roast and Rhyme’s impact extends far beyond the stage. The festival has played a significant role in bolstering Uganda’s creative industry by providing a vital platform for artists to showcase their talent, connect with their fanbase, and enhance their live performance credentials. Furthermore, the event generates numerous opportunities for vendors, caterers, production crews, creatives, and small businesses, contributing significantly to the local economy and tourism sector.

At its core, Roast and Rhyme is a vibrant social hub that celebrates the rich tapestry of Ugandan culture through music, delectable food, stylish fashion, and a strong sense of community. Each edition not only entertains but also actively nurtures local talent, encourages youth engagement, and fosters artistic collaborations across diverse genres and generations.

Addressing the postponement of the original February 23rd date, Swangz Avenue expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support and patience of their fans. As a special gesture, all valid tickets purchased for the original date will be honored, and to sweeten the deal, each existing ticket holder will now receive an additional ticket for free, allowing them to share the ultimate city festival experience with a friend.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Don’t miss out on this electrifying urban edition of Roast and Rhyme! Tickets are now available at the following prices:

Standard: UGX 100,000

VVIP: UGX 200,000

Purchase your tickets conveniently via the FlexiPay App or by dialing *291# on mobile money.

Embrace the City Vibe: A Fresh Festival Experience

The relocation to the centrally located Hockey Grounds promises a fresh and exciting dynamic for Roast and Rhyme. This new urban setting offers enhanced accessibility for fans across Kampala and provides a stunning city skyline backdrop for the festivities. With a powerhouse lineup of artists, top DJs spinning the hottest tracks, and a diverse array of food vendors serving up mouthwatering delights, the June 1st edition is poised to be the biggest and most vibrant Roast and Rhyme experience yet. Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate city vibe!