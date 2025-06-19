Finance and Banking
Absa Bank Uganda’s 7 Hills Run Raises UGX 400 Million to Empower Vulnerable Girls
Absa Bank Uganda today announced the successful handover of 400 million Ugandan shillings (approximately USD 108,000) raised from its third annual Absa KH3_7 Hills Run. These vital funds will be distributed among eight organisations dedicated to empowering vulnerable girls across Uganda through initiatives focused on education, health, and opportunity.
The charity run, held in partnership with the Kampala Hash House Harriers, underscores Absa Bank Uganda’s commitment to social impact. Michael Segwaya, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer at Absa Bank Uganda, highlighted the broader vision behind the event. “The Absa KH3_7 Hills Run is more than a race; it is a platform to change lives,” Segwaya stated. “Through our collective action, we are accelerating progress toward a just and inclusive future, especially for young girls who face tremendous barriers to education.”
Since its inception in 2023, the Absa KH3_7 Hills Run has cumulatively raised 900 million Ugandan shillings (approximately USD 243,000). These funds have been instrumental in supporting programs that keep girls in school, improve menstrual hygiene, provide access to clean water, enhance school infrastructure, and offer skills training and transportation support.
Previous editions of the run have already yielded significant results, directly supporting over 10,843 girls. Notable initiatives include partnerships with Amref Health Africa and World Vision, which led to the distribution of reusable sanitary pads and the construction of new sanitation facilities at Awach Primary School in Abim District, benefiting 5,700 people, including 897 girls. Additionally, Windle International provided 266 girls in rural refugee settlements with bicycles, significantly reducing long and unsafe commutes to school and subsequently lowering absenteeism and dropout rates. Amref Health Africa has also provided vocational skills training and school reintegration assistance to teen mothers and other vulnerable girls.
Beneficiaries like Sarah Lokiru from Karamoja attest to the program’s impact, sharing, “Thanks to the bursary and menstrual hygiene support, I no longer miss school during my periods.” A teacher from Awach Primary School also noted, “We’ve seen a marked improvement in attendance and academic performance since the sanitation facilities were installed.”
The 400 million Ugandan shillings raised in the 2025 run will be allocated to the following partner organizations for transformative initiatives:
- World Vision Uganda: UGX 100 million to enhance menstrual hygiene management in Eastern and Northern Uganda, benefiting 3,492 schoolchildren, including 1,648 girls, through improved access to clean water and sanitation.
- Windle International: UGX 60 million to procure smart school bags equipped with solar-powered lights and reusable menstrual hygiene products for over 600 girls in rural communities of Kitgum and Karamoja.
- Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Foundation: UGX 50 million to cover school fees for adolescent girls and young women under the DREAMS program in Mubende, Kassanda, Mityana, and Fort Portal.
- The Nyaka AIDS Orphans Project: UGX 50 million to support 30 vulnerable girls in Rukungiri and Kanungu with tuition, scholastic materials, menstrual hygiene supplies, and psychosocial care.
- Amref Health Africa: UGX 50 million to facilitate the distribution of reusable sanitary pads and provide reintegration support for teen mothers who dropped out of school.
- Willow International: UGX 50 million to offer vocational skills training to girls rescued from human trafficking, promoting their independence and dignity.
- Katalemwa Cheshire Home: UGX 40 million to supply assistive devices, scholastic materials, and reusable sanitary pads to help girls with disabilities remain in school.
- Smart Girls Uganda: UGX 60 million to empower girls in Eastern and Northern Uganda by training them to make solar-powered school bags, facilitating their continued education.
The Absa KH3_7 Hills Run, an annual charity event that takes participants through Kampala’s seven iconic hills under the theme “Run for Her,” has become a significant event in Uganda’s social impact calendar, continuously raising funds for educational equity.