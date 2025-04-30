Sophie Nantongo to Kusasira: Face Me in Music or Concede Defeat

The Kampala music scene is buzzing with a bold challenge laid down by none other than songstress Sophie Nantongo. In a move that has sent ripples through the industry, Nantongo has publicly dared her long-time friendly rival, Catherine Kusasira, to a head-to-head music battle, expressing unwavering confidence in her ability to emerge victorious.

Speaking with a conviction that left little room for doubt, Hajjat

Nantongo asserted her belief in her superior musical prowess and stage presence. “If it came down to musical talent and performance,” Nantongo stated unequivocally, “I would easily defeat Kusasira.”

This isn’t the first time the “Love Yo” hitmaker has called for a musical duel. Nantongo revealed a previous attempt to set up the clash, recalling a phone conversation with Kusasira. “There’s even one night when we were having a phone conversation, and I told her we should have it before I do my concert. The next thing I heard was that she had flown out for health reasons.

” This timing has fueled speculation, with Nantongo openly suggesting that Kusasira might be deliberately avoiding the confrontation. “Catherine is probably afraid of having a battle with me, and that’s why she keeps playing hide and seek,” Nantongo quipped, her tone laced with a mixture of challenge and playful accusation.

While the two artists have enjoyed a seemingly amicable rivalry for years, Nantongo appears ready to settle the score once and for all. She even offered Kusasira an off-stage exit strategy, stating, “Since back then, me and her have always had a healthy rivalry. But if she feels inferior, she can approach me privately, concede defeat, and we close that chapter.”

The ball is now firmly in Catherine Kusasira’s court. Will she accept Nantongo’s bold challenge and step into the musical arena? Or will she continue to evade the showdown, further fueling the whispers of apprehension? Only time will tell if Kampala is destined to witness this highly anticipated musical clash or if the question of supremacy will remain unanswered.

One thing is certain: Sophie Nantongo has made her intentions crystal clear, and the music fraternity is holding its breath for Kusasira’s response.