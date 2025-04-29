Love in Seven Verses: GNL Zamba Honors Miriam Tamar on Their Anniversary

Ugandan hip-hop icon GNL Zamba, the lyrical mastermind behind Baboon Forest Entertainment, and his equally talented wife, singer-songwriter Miriam Tamar, are proving their love story is as captivating as their music. The power couple is celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their 13-year journey of love and artistic partnership.

GNL, whose real name is Ernest Nsimbi, took to social media to commemorate the special occasion with a deeply personal and beautifully crafted poem titled “THE LUCKY BIG 7 for M & G.” In his heartfelt ode, the Baboon Forest CEO eloquently reflected on the profound significance of the number seven, painting it as a symbol of sacredness, divinity, and completeness in their union.

His poetic words painted a vivid picture of their years together, describing them as a “vibrant symphony of love, light, and growth.” He wrote with touching sincerity:

“Seven years woven in love’s golden thread,

Since vows were spoken, and two souls wed.

Yet thirteen years our hearts have known,

A secret garden in the forest where the seeds of our love have grown,”

The rapper didn’t hold back in his admiration for his wife, lovingly referring to Miriam as the “Mother of my kingdom.” He marveled at the radiant joy she brings to their shared life, affectionately known as “Zambaland,” further solidifying their unique and harmonious world.

Adding a touch of warmth and gratitude, GNL also extended a toast to their cherished circle of friends, dedicated fans, and supportive family, acknowledging their role in their enduring love story. His powerful closing statement, “The Forest is Forever,” resonated with the unwavering strength and longevity of their bond.

GNL Zamba and Miriam Tamar exchanged vows in a picturesque and intimate ceremony held in Malibu, California, back in 2018, surrounded by approximately 120 of their closest loved ones. Their relationship has blossomed beyond personal happiness, evolving into a dynamic artistic collaboration under the moniker Nsimbi. Through their music, they seamlessly fuse African and Western influences, delivering a powerful message of unity and celebrating cultural heritage.

As they celebrate this landmark anniversary, GNL Zamba and Miriam Tamar continue to inspire with their lyrical prowess both on and off the stage, proving that their love story is indeed a beautifully composed melody. Here’s to many more harmonious years for this remarkable couple!