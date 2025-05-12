Law
Kabojja Junior School Teacher Remanded Over Attempted Homosexuality Allegations Involving Pupil
Godfrey Muwumuza, a 43-year-old teacher at the prestigious Kabojja Junior School, has been remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison following charges of attempted homosexuality involving an 11-year-old male student.
Muwumuza appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges under Uganda’s stringent Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023. The allegations against him stem from a school trip that took place on May 4th and 5th.
According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Muwumuza sexually abused the young boy while travelling. The charge sheet details accusations of the teacher making the child touch his genitals and attempting further unspecified acts.
The alleged incident came to light after the child reportedly contacted his mother via WhatsApp, prompting her to file a police report which led to Muwumuza’s arrest. Court records quote the child’s account, stating, “…another pupil came and he let the victim go. He did the same while on the bus as he sat next to the boy and kept on dragging the boy’s hand and could make the boy touch his P…”
While police sources reportedly indicate a confession from the accused, Muwumuza denied the allegations in court. Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi advised the teacher to apply for bail and ordered his remand until May 19th to allow for the completion of ongoing investigations.
The Anti-Homosexuality Act, enacted in 2023, has drawn significant international condemnation for its harsh penalties. The Act prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which includes cases involving minors. Even attempting to commit any offense under the Act is criminalized, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 14 years upon conviction.
The case highlights the deeply sensitive nature of such allegations in Uganda, where concerns about false accusations have previously arisen. The Anti-Homosexuality Act does include a provision criminalizing false accusations, with those found guilty facing up to one year in prison if investigations or prosecution prove the act did not occur or the report was made with malicious intent.
This incident adds to a growing concern regarding cases of sexual abuse involving teachers, who hold a position of trust over children. While reports often involve male teachers and female pupils, there is an increasing trend of reported sexual assaults on male students by male teachers, with a similar case reported in Lira district just last month.
The Uganda Police’s 2024 Annual Crime Report revealed a disturbing statistic of over 12,000 cases of child defilement recorded in 2023, with approximately 309 of the victims being boys. The report identified teachers as being among the primary perpetrators, following only parents and guardians.
The case also emerges within a broader social context where recent discussions and reports have focused on alleged promotion of what is termed “sex deviant activities” within schools by both educators and students. This issue has previously triggered significant debate in the Ugandan Parliament, leading to lawmakers demanding an official investigation into the prevalence and impact of such claims within the education system.
Historical context further suggests that allegations of same-sex abuse by teachers are not a recent development in Uganda. Research by Carol Summers in her paper “Subterranean Evil and Tumultuous Riot in Buganda: Authority and Alienation at King’s College, Budo, 1942” detailed reported patterns of sexual exploitation in an elite school decades ago, highlighting long-standing concerns about power dynamics, abuse, and potential silence within educational institutions.
The unfolding case against Muwumuza is likely to draw significant public and legal scrutiny, given the sensitive nature of the charges and the broader context of child protection and the Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda.