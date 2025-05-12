Law
EU Envoy Voices Alarm Over Rights Abuses in Uganda Ahead of 2026 Elections
The Head of the European Union Delegation to Uganda, Ambassador Jan Sadek, has publicly expressed deep concern over escalating reports of human rights violations and extrajudicial actions allegedly perpetrated by security forces in the country. Speaking at an event commemorating Europe Day, Ambassador Sadek’s remarks come at a sensitive time, with Uganda gearing up for general elections slated for early 2026.
Ambassador Sadek stated that the EU has been closely monitoring developments in Uganda over the past months with increasing unease. He highlighted specific issues, including “extrajudicial actions by security forces; arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment of political opponents and journalists; and an alarming militarisation of the political sphere.”
He emphasised the EU’s core values, asserting, “We are a Union that promotes multilateralism, the rule of law, and human rights. We are not afraid to speak the truth – even when it is uncomfortable.” He directly criticised the “use of military force against civilians, with apparent impunity,” stating that such actions fundamentally contradict the principles of the rule of law.
Key Ugandan figures attended the Europe Day event, including Norbert Mao, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mariam Wangadya, the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), and former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.
Ambassador Sadek’s comments follow closely on the heels of a disturbing case involving Edward Sebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, a bodyguard of prominent opposition figure Bobi Wine. Wangadya recently intervened, ordering Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to release Sebuufu from what she deemed illegal detention. Subsequently, Sebuufu was brought before a Magistrate’s court, where his lawyer, Magellan Kazibwe, alleged that his client had been subjected to torture, including electrocution.
Minister Norbert Mao himself stated May 5th condemning the alleged torture of Edward Sebuufu, asserting that “no citizen should be subjected to any form of punishment unless found guilty after due process in courts of law.” He further stated that presenting tortured suspects before the court system undermines the very essence of justice.
Ambassador Sadek lauded both Minister Mao and UHRC Chairperson Wangadya for their vocal stance against such intimidation. He stressed the importance of an independent judiciary, urging all stakeholders to ensure a “calm, inclusive and credible process ahead of the elections in early 2026,” adding that “The Ugandan people deserve no less.”
Despite these serious concerns regarding human rights and the rule of law, Ambassador Sadek also highlighted the robust and growing partnership between the EU and Uganda. He announced that EU-Ugandan trade reached a record high of 2 billion Euros (8 trillion Ugandan Shillings) last year, with Uganda enjoying a trade surplus of 500 million Euros.
“Ugandan exports to the EU have tripled since we began our regular Business Forums in 2020, and rose by 60% last year alone. That is a remarkable trend. And it shows that partnership pays off!” Ambassador Sadek stated, attributing this growth to the EU’s predictable and tariff-free market access for Uganda. He contrasted this with other partnerships where tariffs are applied and significant trade deficits exist.
The EU remains Uganda’s largest source of foreign direct investment, accounting for nearly half of all inflows. Ambassador Sadek affirmed the confidence of European companies in Uganda’s potential, its people, its markets, and its future.
Furthermore, he revealed that the EU, through Team Europe and the Global Gateway initiative, is investing significantly in Uganda’s green transition, including over 170 million Euros for the rehabilitation of the Nalubaale and Kiira hydropower dams through grants and loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the French Development Agency. The EIB also has other strategic energy and infrastructure projects in the pipeline.
Ambassador Sadek also acknowledged Uganda’s crucial role in regional stability, particularly its contributions to deployments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia, emphasising that “The EU is a partner for peace and security!”
While celebrating the economic partnership, Ambassador Sadek’s strong remarks on human rights underscore the EU’s commitment to its values and its concern for the democratic trajectory of Uganda as it approaches the upcoming elections. The delicate balance between economic cooperation and the upholding of fundamental rights is likely to remain a key aspect of the EU-Uganda relationship in the coming months.