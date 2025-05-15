Law
SH-ACU Boss Gen Isoke Urges Senior Police to Spearhead Anti-Corruption Fight
Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), has called upon senior police officers to take a leading role in the ongoing battle against corruption. Speaking at the Uganda Police Training Facility in Kikandwa on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Isoke emphasised that their integrity is paramount to upholding justice and ensuring public safety.
Addressing officers from the Criminal Investigations, Professional Standards, and Canine Units, Brig. Gen. Isoke delivered a compelling lecture highlighting the detrimental impact of corruption within the police force. He stressed that such malpractices erode the very foundation of law enforcement, undermining public trust and hindering the delivery of justice.
“Corruption within our ranks is a cancer that eats away at the core of our duty,” Brig. Gen. Isoke stated firmly. He urged the senior officers to renew their commitment to their duties, embody unwavering integrity, and prioritise service to the nation. He underscored the importance of their role in reshaping the public perception of the police force.
Brig. Gen. Isoke echoed President Yoweri Museveni’s consistent calls for ethical conduct among all public servants, including the police. He reminded the officers of the core principles underpinning the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM): patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy, emphasising that integrity is fundamental to achieving these goals.
Drawing parallels with the military, Brig. Gen. Isoke commended the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his resolute stance against corruption within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). He noted that this firm approach has been instrumental in establishing the UPDF as a reliable and respected force within the region.
He also expressed his gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (CID) for their initiative in organising programs aimed at strengthening the ideological grounding of police officers.
In his concluding remarks, Brig. Gen. Isoke implored the detectives present to serve as exemplary role models in the fight against corruption. He asserted that their personal integrity is not only crucial for the credibility of the police force but also for the overall stability and progress of the nation. He further advocated for enhanced collaboration between the SH-ACU and the police, as well as fostering greater teamwork among all anti-corruption agencies to maximise their collective impact for the benefit of Uganda.