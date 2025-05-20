Kyabazinga of Busoga Graduates from Prestigious Yale University

Busoga Kingdom is basking in joy as His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, adds another academic milestone to his name, this time graduating with a Master of Advanced Studies in Global Affairs from the renowned Jackson School of Global Affairs at Yale University.

The achievement marks the monarch’s second master’s degree, having already earned an MBA in Management from Coventry University in the UK. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Kyambogo University, Uganda.

News of the Kyabazinga’s graduation sparked widespread celebrations across Busoga and beyond, with thousands of his subjects and admirers taking to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp to express their pride and extend heartfelt congratulations.

It is also confirmed that His Majesty is concurrently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration (Strategic Management) at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

According to the Minister for Kyabazinga Affairs, Owek. Babirye Yudaya, and Prince Wanume Paul, a lecturer at the Uganda Management Institute, the newly attained degree is timely and strategic. “It places His Majesty in a strong position to contribute meaningfully to global development conversations and address regional challenges such as malaria, teenage pregnancies, and hydrocephalus,” they noted. The Kyabazinga currently serves as Uganda’s national champion against malaria and a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador.

The Kyabazinga joins a distinguished list of global leaders who have studied at Yale, including former U.S. Presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and South African icon Nelson Mandela.

