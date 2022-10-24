Ugandans scoop tech. gadgets from competition on Korean culture

As part of their effort to build bridges between Korea and Uganda by promoting the appreciation of Korean culture in Uganda, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea organizes an annual competition in various cultural fields that attract hundreds of participants.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the last two years, the competition has been held virtually whereby participants had to respond to calls by submitting videos of their entries online to demonstrate their skills and be judged by both Ugandan and Korean experts.

The 2022 competition wasn’t any different. Participants sent their entries online after recording videos for the different categories. I.e. The Ambassador Cup, K-pop, the Quiz on Korea and Korean Speaking Competition.

Lucky winners from five different categories this week met at the residence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Sungsoo PARK to receive their awards.

Ambassador PARK urged the winners to act as bridges between Uganda and Korea.

The outcome of the competition is as follows:

Winners in some of the categories took home laptops while others received other electronic gadgets like mobile phones.

Below are the different winners and runners-up from the different competitions.

1. KOREAN SPEAKING CONTEST

Winner: NABUKENYA MARIAM

Runners up: Kansiime Patricia, Kiggundu Stuart Dominic, Kobusingye Faith, Nalukwago Hellen

2. QUIZ ON KOREA

Winner: PATRICIA KANSIIME

Runners up: Kongai Victoria, Kasiita Simon, Jackline Adong, Najjingo Hanifa

3. KPOP COMPETITION

Overall Winner:

HEMAVARSHITHA MACHIRAJU

Runners up : (Dance Category)

Nassimbwa Gloria Kayiwa (In the morning by ITZY)

Nantumbwe Olivia (Good Boy by GD X Taeyang)

Matovu Nicolas (DNA by BTS)

Hindhuja Mahesh (Savage by Aespa)

(Singing Category)

Namulondo Belinda (Rose (Korean Ver) by D.O (EXO))

Kawanguzi Tasha Alinaitwe (I miss you by MAMAMOO)

Lugonvu Mayimuna Kizza (Promise by Jimin)

Akello Janepher (Unspoken Words by Davichi)

Ssali Tendo Lizz (Good Day by IU)

(Popularity)

Kasiita Simon (Talk Love by K.Will)

5. TAEWONDO COMPETITION ONLINE POOMSAE CHALLENGE.

Best Performer : Aliker Innocent Lapyem (Gulu Univeristy Taekwondo Club)

All winning videos can be accessed from the Embassy of Korea’s Youtube Channel.

Comments

comments