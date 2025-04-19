Diplock Ssegawa to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary of Hit Song “Sooka Omunonye”

Veteran musician Diplock Ssegawa is set to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of his widely acclaimed hit song, “Sooka Omunonye.” The iconic track, originally released in 1982, will be the centrepiece of a special concert scheduled for May 23rd at the National Theatre.

This event holds particular significance as Ssegawa has revealed it will be his debut performance on stage. “I will be celebrating 43 years of my song ‘Sooka Omunonye’ on May 23rd at the National Theatre. I composed the song in 1982. It will be my first time performing on stage,” the seasoned artist confirmed.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Diplock Ssegawa remains a respected and influential figure in the Ugandan music landscape. His upcoming concert not only celebrates a timeless classic but also marks a long-awaited milestone for the artist and his dedicated fanbase.

Reflecting on his extensive experience, Ssegawa offered insightful advice to emerging artists, urging them to prioritise artistic growth over the immediate pursuit of chart-topping hits. “Artists shouldn’t be pressured to produce hits—art is like a baby; it needs time to grow and develop,” he wisely stated.

The “Sooka Omunonye” anniversary concert promises to be a memorable occasion, honouring a significant contribution to Ugandan music and offering a unique opportunity to witness Diplock Ssegawa grace the stage for the very first time.

Music lovers are encouraged to mark their calendars for May 23rd at the National Theatre for what is expected to be a historic night.

