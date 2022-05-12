Head of ICRO mourns Slain Palestinian journalist

“We are from God and to him, we return,”a messages the death of Slain Palestinian journalist Shirin Abu Aqla, from Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour Head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization read.

Mohammad said the martyrdom of “Shirin Abu Aqla”, a veteran and concerned journalist of Al-Jazeera network, while covering the crimes of the occupying regime in Quds in the city of Jenin in Palestine, has opened another action of the brutality and insolence of this occupying regime in front of the eyes of the world.

The deliberate targeting of Martyr Abu Aqla by the Zionists clearly shows how much the enlightenment of the media, journalists and thinkers in the fight against the fake nature of the occupying regime in Quds has created fear among the occupiers.

He added that Martyr Abu Aqela, is one of the martyrs of the Jihad of Explanation against the sworn enemies of humanity.

“Certainly, the martyrdom of this lady journalist will place a heavy mission on the shoulders of other jihadists in the field of explaining the crimes of the Zionist regime. God willingly”

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses and the Palestinian health ministry.

Abu Akleh, a longtime TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was killed on Wednesday while covering Israeli army raids in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

She was rushed to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition, where she was declared dead shortly after, at 7:15am (4:15 GMT), according to the Palestinian health ministry.

