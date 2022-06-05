ACME’s Peter Mwesige steps down, Lugalambi to take over

Dr. Peter Mwesige, one of the co-founders and founding Executive Director of the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) has announced he’s stepping down from the leadership of the organisation after more than 12 years.

Mwesige said in a tweet on June 2,2022 that: “Folks, after 12+ years at the helm of @ACME_Uganda, I’ll step down as executive director at the end of June. It’s been a great privilege working with the amazing A Team. Now is the time to pass the baton to another person (@glugalambi) who shares our passion & vision. Thank you!”

Following his announcement on Twitter, many from the media industry have thanked Mwesige for his contribution to the development of the media in Uganda. Others also expressed confidence that his successor Dr. George W. Lugalambi, who is also Mwesige’s former colleague at Makerere University Mass Communication Department, will ably steer the institution to greater heights.

Journalist and event manager Gabriel Buule said: “Under Dr @pmwesige’s reign, I got an opportunity to train in data, land, oil and gas. I can confess that @ACME_Uganda changed me and my Journalism skills improved a lot. Thank you Dr. Mwesige, Thank you ACME. Merci beacoup!”

Simon Kasyate, a former journalist with Nation Media Group expressed hope in Lugalambi’s forthcoming tenure at ACME.

“Well in Pete! You have had an incredibly tremendous lap of duty and shaped our cherished profession for better. George is, in my view, cut from the same excellent fabric as you. I welcome him! Now find time to visit us @akaduuka.”

Mwesige’s constant guidance to media institutions and journalists both at ACME and through regular commentaries on story ‘angles’ on contemporary subjects were a constant reminder about his passion for journalism and the relevance of the media to society including holding public leaders to account.

During his leadership, the institution attracted hundreds of millions of Uganda shillings in funding from local and international organizations including the European Union-run Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) that was until it was blocked by the Uganda government, the largest funder of democracy-promoting institutions in Uganda.

Also under his reign, ACME established an annual journalism awards programme to recognize outstanding talent and hard work among individual journalists.

