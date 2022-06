Legendary D.J and former presenter at Capital FM Alexandar Ndawula has passed on from Nsambya hospital.

His former employer Capital FM confirmed Ndawula’s death, which they say happened at Nsambya.



Ndawula was once one of the hottest DJs on radio and presented music countdown shows.

Ndawula had retired from Capital in 2017

The cause of his death is yet to be established.

