Extreme heat in one of America’s biggest beef producing states has been blamed for the deaths of more than 2000 cattle.

The deaths were reported from the US state of Kansas, the third most important state in cattle production. It is estimated that the state has over 6.5 million cattle.

A leading US media outlet the Washington Post quoted officials from the US state of Kansas saying that over 2000 castle died on Thursday June 16 due to extreme heat.

“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is aware of at least 2,000 cattle deaths that occurred in the southwest part of Kansas,” Matt Lara, the agency’s communications director, told NPR on Thursday.

Lara also confirmed conditions had made it “difficult for the cows to stay cool.”

Reports on various social media accounts suggest the deaths due to extreme heat are about 10,000.

The US has recorded spikes in heat and humidity in recent days with some reports showing that in some states temperatures reached 100 degrees fahrenheit of 37.7 Celsius.

However, others suggest the colossal loss is down to poor management practices at the sprawling farm where cattle were not put into shelters as the practice is on other farms in such conditions.

Also, one farmer suggested the loss happened on a farm that has the Angus breed imported from Europe where average temperatures don’t exceed 86 degrees fahrenheit or 30 degrees Celsius.

His explanation may be credible considering comments from other platforms showing that in states like Arizona temperatures have hit 111 100 degrees fahrenheit but the animals have been out in the field.

In addition, the farmer adds, the animals were being fed on very high energy content feed that generates heat in the animal which complicates the heat management mechanism of the animal during an already very warm environment.

